HPC Named To Inc.'S 2026 Best Workplaces List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Health Payer Consortium (HPC) is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in several categories, including: Midwest Region; Prosperous and Thriving; and Established Excellence for 5-14 years in Business. The list honors 500 + American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

“At HPC, we've worked extremely hard to build a company that is focused on creating a comfortable space for our team to build the best products in our industry. Some may call our strategies out of the box, but our culture of teamwork and tenacity is flourishing and delivering every day for our clients. Being recognized on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list is a meaningful milestone for our company,” said Patrick J. Crites, President and Co-Founder of HPC.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation covering numerous critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, employee professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. A confidential employee survey is a component of the evaluations as well.

“Our culture is intentional,” added Patrick J. Crites.“We set high standards, we support one another, and we celebrate the work that moves our clients-and our mission-forward. These awards belong to every person at HPC who shows up each day committed to excellence.”

“This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.” To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.

About HPC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Health Payer Consortium (HPC) is a leading medical claim cost management firm dedicated to reducing healthcare costs through expertise, innovation, and integrity. We are a client-first organization-meaning we design solutions around your needs, your process, and your goals. Chances are, you've worked with members of our team before. Our leadership and staff have built and operated some of the most respected organizations in the self-insured healthcare space. Learn more at healthpayerconsortium.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .