Nagaland Guv Seeks Stronger NEC, Better Connectivity For NE

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong/Kohima, June 4 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday called for stronger regional cooperation, improved connectivity, and increased investments in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and sustainable development to accelerate the growth of the Northeast.

Addressing the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, the Governor reaffirmed Nagaland's commitment to building a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive Northeast, stressing that regional collaboration is vital to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and Viksit Nagaland.

Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of Nagaland's economy, Yadav said that over 70 per cent of the state's population resides in rural areas and depends on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood. He underscored the need to strengthen value chains, certification mechanisms, and market access for Nagaland's organic products, including pineapple, cucumber, persimmon, Naga King Chilli, coffee, and agarwood.

The Governor also advocated integrating modern technology with traditional farming practices to boost productivity and sustainability.

On infrastructure and connectivity, Yadav stressed that improved transport networks are essential for economic growth and regional integration. He called for expediting the development of the proposed airport at Ciethu and additional airstrips at Mokokchung, Tuensang, and Mon.

He also emphasised the importance of the Foothill Road and railway connectivity projects, saying these initiatives would unlock the state's industrial, mineral, and agricultural potential.

Focusing on education and youth empowerment, Yadav expressed concern over the absence of premier educational institutions in Nagaland, which compels many students to pursue higher studies outside the state. He urged the establishment of national and regional educational institutions in Nagaland and highlighted entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development as critical avenues for empowering the state's youth.

The Governor also highlighted the establishment of Nagaland's first Drone School and Centre of Excellence under the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission, describing it as a significant step toward creating new livelihood opportunities and preparing young people for emerging technologies.

Referring to the state's achievements in sustainable development, Yadav noted that the Mokokchung, Kohima, and Dimapur districts are among the top 10 performers in the North Eastern Region District SDG Index 2.0, reflecting notable progress in inclusive growth and governance.

On industrialisation and energy security, he sought greater support for scientific mineral exploration and sustainable resource development. He reiterated the state government's commitment to renewable energy initiatives, including the Nagaland Solar Mission, which aims to meet 15 per cent of the state's energy requirements through rooftop solar systems.

The Governor identified sports, culture, and tourism as key drivers of socio-economic development, highlighting Nagaland's growing profile as a host of sporting events and its success in promoting cultural tourism through initiatives such as the Hornbill Festival and community-based tourism models.

He said stronger last-mile connectivity, eco-sensitive infrastructure, and digital promotion would be crucial to unlocking the region's tourism potential.

Calling for a stronger, more empowered North Eastern Council, Yadav advocated enhanced financial support, greater institutional powers, and equitable resource distribution among all eight Northeastern states to bridge developmental gaps and accelerate regional progress.

Reaffirming Nagaland's commitment to working closely with the NEC and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the Governor reiterated the state's guiding principle of“Peace for Development and Development for Peace” and envisioned a peaceful, progressive, and self-reliant Nagaland by 2047.