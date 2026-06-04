Sharon Stone Shares Scary Details Of Her Physical Attack That Broke Her Rib Cage

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has shared details about her physical assaulted, which happened roughly a decade ago.

The actress, 68, shared that she was attacked from behind and was taken by surprise, reports 'People' magazine.

She said on the latest episode of 'The Person Who Believed in Me' podcast, hosted by David Begnaud,“I don't know how much I can tell about this. I was hit from behind. I didn't really know 'til 10 years later what had happened to me because I woke up. I was unconscious on the floor. The two couches were sideways”.

She further mentioned,“The coffee table was all over the place. It was sort of upside down. Everything that had been on the coffee table was all over the floor and I didn't know how I got there”.

As per 'People', the actress declined to name her attacker. The actress explained that a decade later, the attack was brought up after she'd gone to see a doctor after experiencing problems with the back of her neck and her shoulders.

She went on,“I went to a clinic because I was having a lot of problems with the back of my neck and my shoulders were so sore and I went to a neck and spine clinic in Marina Del Rey and they had given me propofol and they'd done a lot of X-rays of my front and back and all this stuff”.

“They were going to do some kind of injections into what they thought was arthritis in my neck and shoulders, and they had done all these preliminary X-rays of my thoracic rib cage and my neck and my shoulders and my spine and the doctor came in and he's like, 'We're not going to be able to do this surgery'. I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about'. And he's like, 'Your thoracic rib cage is all fractured and scarred back together. It's clear that you were attacked and that what happened to you was a felony”, she added.

She said that her doctor urged her to report it, and she had a panic attack, even though she was still on propofol (used to help you relax or sleep before and during surgery or other medical procedures).

When asked who attacked her, the actress responded,“I am not going to say publicly, but I am going to say that we did report and we did do everything”.