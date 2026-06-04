1.43 Crore Cylinders Delivered Against 1.50 Crore Bookings In 3 Days: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, the government has stepped up efforts to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and maintain stability across key sectors, with 1.43 crore domestic LPG cylinders delivered against bookings of around 1.50 crore cylinders in the last three days, it was announced on Thursday.

The government said that despite disruptions linked to the prevailing geopolitical situation, LPG supply to domestic households has been prioritised to ensure uninterrupted availability.

They added that no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships across the country, indicating steady supply management.

“In the last 3 days, about 1.43 crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.50 Crore LPG cylinders,” the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

The government further noted a sharp rise in digital and secure delivery mechanisms, with online LPG cylinder bookings increasing to about 99 per cent on an industry basis in the last 24 hours.

Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have also been scaled up to around 96 per cent, aimed at preventing diversion at the distributor level.

The DAC system is sent to the registered mobile number of consumers to verify and authenticate deliveries.

On the commercial LPG front, the government has decided to cap total commercial allocation at 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including a 10 per cent reform-based component.

During the same three-day period, about 1.57 lakh 5-kg FTL cylinders were sold, along with around 9,200 cylinders distributed through approximately 520 camps.

Officials also reported that a total of 19,372 metric tonnes of commercial LPG and around 649 metric tonnes of auto LPG were sold by PSU oil marketing companies in the last three days.

The government said these measures are part of a coordinated strategy to ensure fuel security, maintain supply chains, and protect consumers during a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.