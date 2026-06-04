DMK To Skip INDIA Bloc Meet On June 8, Cites Congress 'Betrayal'

DMK Cites 'Betrayal' by Congress

In a setback to the INDIA bloc, DMK on Thursday said that it will not participate in the meeting of the opposition grouping to be held in the national capital on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting "in which the Congress party will be taking part". DMK, which has been a strong pillar of the India bloc, has been upset with Congress after it extended support to TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress had fought the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.

DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress". "In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part," the party said.

Wider Implications and Context

DMK said while it will not attend this meeting, it will continue, "as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting". The DMK-led alliance lost the Tamil Nadu polls and TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. The Congress extended its support to form the government. Earlier, DMK also officially requested a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, moving away from its long-time ally, the Indian National Congress. DMK has been a prominent anti-BJP voice in the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

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