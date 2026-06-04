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SpaceX Moves Toward Record IPO Valued at $1.77 Trillion
(MENAFN) SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has announced plans for a massive initial public offering that could raise $75 billion and value the firm at approximately $1.77 trillion, according to regulatory filings.
The proposed share sale would involve 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, based on a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. If completed, the listing would become the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 public offering, which raised $29.4 billion.
Musk, who owns roughly half of SpaceX, is expected to maintain significant influence after the listing. Despite the public share issuance, he would reportedly retain about 82.4% of the company’s voting power through special share structures.
The offering could also significantly increase Musk’s estimated wealth. His stake in SpaceX alone could be valued at approximately $841 billion at the proposed share price. Combined with his holdings in Tesla, his net worth could surpass the trillion-dollar threshold.
Founded in 2002, SpaceX has evolved from a private rocket launch operator into a broader technology enterprise spanning satellite communications, space infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-related projects.
The company’s Starlink satellite internet service has become a major part of its commercial expansion, while recent developments suggest closer integration with Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI. The IPO documentation also references future plans involving AI systems and space-based data infrastructure, alongside long-term ambitions for lunar and Mars exploration.
Proceeds from the public offering are expected to be directed toward expanding SpaceX’s capital-intensive operations across space and technology sectors.
The company is expected to begin trading next Friday, according to the filing, amid strong investor interest in artificial intelligence-linked firms despite ongoing debates about profitability in the sector.
The proposed share sale would involve 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, based on a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. If completed, the listing would become the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 public offering, which raised $29.4 billion.
Musk, who owns roughly half of SpaceX, is expected to maintain significant influence after the listing. Despite the public share issuance, he would reportedly retain about 82.4% of the company’s voting power through special share structures.
The offering could also significantly increase Musk’s estimated wealth. His stake in SpaceX alone could be valued at approximately $841 billion at the proposed share price. Combined with his holdings in Tesla, his net worth could surpass the trillion-dollar threshold.
Founded in 2002, SpaceX has evolved from a private rocket launch operator into a broader technology enterprise spanning satellite communications, space infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-related projects.
The company’s Starlink satellite internet service has become a major part of its commercial expansion, while recent developments suggest closer integration with Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI. The IPO documentation also references future plans involving AI systems and space-based data infrastructure, alongside long-term ambitions for lunar and Mars exploration.
Proceeds from the public offering are expected to be directed toward expanding SpaceX’s capital-intensive operations across space and technology sectors.
The company is expected to begin trading next Friday, according to the filing, amid strong investor interest in artificial intelligence-linked firms despite ongoing debates about profitability in the sector.
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