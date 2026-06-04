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US Considers Expanding Nuclear Presence Across Europe
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly examining the possibility of stationing nuclear weapons in additional NATO member states, according to reports citing individuals familiar with ongoing discussions. The development comes amid broader efforts by Washington to reassure European allies concerned about planned reductions in the American military footprint on the continent.
The reported deliberations coincide with a strategic shift in US defense priorities, as resources and attention are increasingly directed toward Asia and other regions. This has raised concerns among some NATO members regarding future security commitments in Europe.
Over the past year, the US has maintained a substantial military presence across Europe, with more than 80,000 troops deployed under long-standing collective defense arrangements established after World War II. However, recent decisions have signaled a gradual adjustment to that posture.
Last month, the Pentagon canceled a planned deployment rotation involving 4,000 troops to Poland. The decision followed an earlier announcement that approximately 5,000 US personnel would be withdrawn from Germany.
According to reports, the discussions surrounding nuclear deployments are being conducted under strict secrecy and remain at a preliminary stage. Sources indicated that the talks may ultimately result in no changes to the current nuclear-sharing framework within NATO.
At present, six alliance members host US nuclear weapons and maintain aircraft certified to carry out nuclear missions. These countries are Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.
Reports also indicate that several NATO members located closer to Russia’s borders, including Poland and some Baltic nations, have expressed interest in hosting US nuclear weapons and the aircraft capable of delivering them.
Russia has previously warned that any move to expand NATO’s nuclear infrastructure toward its borders would prompt a response from Moscow.
The reported deliberations coincide with a strategic shift in US defense priorities, as resources and attention are increasingly directed toward Asia and other regions. This has raised concerns among some NATO members regarding future security commitments in Europe.
Over the past year, the US has maintained a substantial military presence across Europe, with more than 80,000 troops deployed under long-standing collective defense arrangements established after World War II. However, recent decisions have signaled a gradual adjustment to that posture.
Last month, the Pentagon canceled a planned deployment rotation involving 4,000 troops to Poland. The decision followed an earlier announcement that approximately 5,000 US personnel would be withdrawn from Germany.
According to reports, the discussions surrounding nuclear deployments are being conducted under strict secrecy and remain at a preliminary stage. Sources indicated that the talks may ultimately result in no changes to the current nuclear-sharing framework within NATO.
At present, six alliance members host US nuclear weapons and maintain aircraft certified to carry out nuclear missions. These countries are Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.
Reports also indicate that several NATO members located closer to Russia’s borders, including Poland and some Baltic nations, have expressed interest in hosting US nuclear weapons and the aircraft capable of delivering them.
Russia has previously warned that any move to expand NATO’s nuclear infrastructure toward its borders would prompt a response from Moscow.
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