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Russian Intelligence Claims EU Pressuring Armenia Over Church Ties
(MENAFN) Russia’s foreign intelligence agency has alleged that the European Union is encouraging Armenia to remove the Russian Orthodox Church from the country as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with European institutions.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, the agency claimed that European officials have linked deeper cooperation with the West to Armenia distancing itself from Moscow in religious matters. The report further suggested that this approach aligns with policies being pursued by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia, which shares longstanding economic connections with Russia and hosts a Russian military installation, is preparing to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday. Opponents of Pashinyan have repeatedly argued that his government is moving the country in a direction comparable to Ukraine’s trajectory following the political changes of 2014. They point to developments in Ukraine, including actions taken against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which authorities there have accused of advancing Russian influence.
Unlike Ukraine, Armenia’s religious structure is centered on the Armenian Apostolic Church. This ancient Christian denomination separated from the broader Christian tradition in the fifth century, long before the division between the Catholic and Orthodox churches.
Although the Russian Orthodox Church does not classify the Armenian Apostolic Church as part of its canonical structure, it views the institution as a longstanding Christian partner with common values and historical ties. The Russian Orthodox Church also maintains a presence in Armenia through its diocese, which includes several parish churches, a monastery, and military chapels.
The intelligence report also referred to a statement issued in May by two non-governmental organizations based in Armenia. The groups accused a Russian Orthodox priest of attempting to influence the upcoming parliamentary vote through his religious sermons, including messages delivered at a church located within the Russian military base in Gyumri.
Russian intelligence dismissed those accusations, describing them as part of a broader effort allegedly coordinated by Brussels. The agency further claimed that EU-linked operatives “are currently fabricating compromising evidence” to discredit additional members of the Russian clergy.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, the agency claimed that European officials have linked deeper cooperation with the West to Armenia distancing itself from Moscow in religious matters. The report further suggested that this approach aligns with policies being pursued by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia, which shares longstanding economic connections with Russia and hosts a Russian military installation, is preparing to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday. Opponents of Pashinyan have repeatedly argued that his government is moving the country in a direction comparable to Ukraine’s trajectory following the political changes of 2014. They point to developments in Ukraine, including actions taken against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which authorities there have accused of advancing Russian influence.
Unlike Ukraine, Armenia’s religious structure is centered on the Armenian Apostolic Church. This ancient Christian denomination separated from the broader Christian tradition in the fifth century, long before the division between the Catholic and Orthodox churches.
Although the Russian Orthodox Church does not classify the Armenian Apostolic Church as part of its canonical structure, it views the institution as a longstanding Christian partner with common values and historical ties. The Russian Orthodox Church also maintains a presence in Armenia through its diocese, which includes several parish churches, a monastery, and military chapels.
The intelligence report also referred to a statement issued in May by two non-governmental organizations based in Armenia. The groups accused a Russian Orthodox priest of attempting to influence the upcoming parliamentary vote through his religious sermons, including messages delivered at a church located within the Russian military base in Gyumri.
Russian intelligence dismissed those accusations, describing them as part of a broader effort allegedly coordinated by Brussels. The agency further claimed that EU-linked operatives “are currently fabricating compromising evidence” to discredit additional members of the Russian clergy.
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