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Extension Of The Term Of Office Of The Member Of The Management Board Of Liven AS


2026-06-04 09:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The supervisory board of Liven AS ( Liven ) decided to extend the term of office of Alina Kester, a member of Liven's management board, until June 3, 2029. Liven's management board consists of three members: Andero Laur (Chairman), Mihkel Simson, and Alina Kester.

Alina Kester holds 46,166 shares in Liven and has been granted options to acquire up to 40,000 shares.


Joonas Joost
Liven AS CFO
E-mail:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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