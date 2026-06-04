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NASA Concludes Long-Running Mars Atmosphere Mission
(MENAFN) NASA has officially brought its MAVEN spacecraft mission to a close after more than 11 years of studying the atmosphere of Mars, marking the end of one of the agency’s most productive planetary science projects.
According to a statement released by the space agency, MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) was the first mission dedicated specifically to examining the Martian atmosphere and how it has changed over time.
“The first mission devoted to observing the Martian atmosphere and its evolution, NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution), has ended after more than 11 years in orbit,” NASA said.
Although the spacecraft was initially designed for a one-year scientific mission, it continued operating for more than a decade, significantly surpassing its planned lifespan and providing researchers with an extensive collection of data.
NASA explained that communication with the spacecraft was last established on Dec. 6. Contact was unexpectedly lost after MAVEN passed behind Mars, and efforts to restore communications were unsuccessful.
Following the incident, the agency assembled an anomaly review board in February to examine the situation and evaluate possible recovery options. The investigation concluded that the spacecraft could no longer be restored to operational status.
According to NASA, the review determined that MAVEN “is not recoverable, and it is no longer capable of performing its science and data relay mission.”
The agency stated that all mission data has been archived in accordance with standard procedures and confirmed that the formal steps to end the project have begun.
Launched in 2013, the spacecraft arrived at Mars the following year and spent its mission investigating the planet’s upper atmosphere, including how it interacts with solar wind. The findings have helped scientists better understand how Mars gradually lost much of its atmosphere over billions of years.
Reflecting on the mission’s legacy, Shannon Curry, MAVEN’s principal investigator at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, praised its scientific contributions.
“The MAVEN mission has truly advanced our understanding of the Martian atmosphere and evolution. This dataset has had a tremendous impact on the field,” she said.
According to a statement released by the space agency, MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) was the first mission dedicated specifically to examining the Martian atmosphere and how it has changed over time.
“The first mission devoted to observing the Martian atmosphere and its evolution, NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution), has ended after more than 11 years in orbit,” NASA said.
Although the spacecraft was initially designed for a one-year scientific mission, it continued operating for more than a decade, significantly surpassing its planned lifespan and providing researchers with an extensive collection of data.
NASA explained that communication with the spacecraft was last established on Dec. 6. Contact was unexpectedly lost after MAVEN passed behind Mars, and efforts to restore communications were unsuccessful.
Following the incident, the agency assembled an anomaly review board in February to examine the situation and evaluate possible recovery options. The investigation concluded that the spacecraft could no longer be restored to operational status.
According to NASA, the review determined that MAVEN “is not recoverable, and it is no longer capable of performing its science and data relay mission.”
The agency stated that all mission data has been archived in accordance with standard procedures and confirmed that the formal steps to end the project have begun.
Launched in 2013, the spacecraft arrived at Mars the following year and spent its mission investigating the planet’s upper atmosphere, including how it interacts with solar wind. The findings have helped scientists better understand how Mars gradually lost much of its atmosphere over billions of years.
Reflecting on the mission’s legacy, Shannon Curry, MAVEN’s principal investigator at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, praised its scientific contributions.
“The MAVEN mission has truly advanced our understanding of the Martian atmosphere and evolution. This dataset has had a tremendous impact on the field,” she said.
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