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BJP Rajya Sabha Candidate List: Nominations For 5 Of 10 States Out, Rajasthan's Satish Punia Among Nine Names

BJP Rajya Sabha Candidate List: Nominations For 5 Of 10 States Out, Rajasthan's Satish Punia Among Nine Names


2026-06-04 09:31:04
(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP Rajya Sabha candidate full list: Nominations for 5 of 10 states out, Rajasthan's Satish Punia among nine names

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Live Mint

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