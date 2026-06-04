India, Israel Discuss Avenues For Cooperation In AI

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, June 4 (IANS) India and Israel on Thursday discussed avenues for cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on innovation and emerging technologies.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, and Israel National AI Directorate Head Erez Askal in Tel Aviv.

"Amb JP Singh met Erez Askal, Head of Israel's National AI Directorate, in Tel Aviv today. Discussed avenues for India–Israel cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on innovation, emerging technologies, and building partnerships that benefit both countries," the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X.

In February, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, both countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in AI.

The MoU promotes collaboration in AI development and capacity building, supporting ethical AI, applications in civilian sectors, academic research, and public–private partnerships for sustainable growth.

The two nations had also signed an MoU on cooperation in advancing education through the use of AI. The cooperation focuses on developing AI-powered, human-centered learning - covering innovative pedagogy, teacher development, regulatory frameworks, equitable AI access, research exchange, and using AI and data literacy for inclusive, future-ready education.

PM Modi was on a two-day State Visit to Israel in February, where he held talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders agreed to elevate ties to Special Strategic Partnership and discussed giving greater momentum to cooperation between India and Israel.

In April, President Droupadi Murmu had also extended wishes to Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Israel's 78th Independence Day and stated that the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations continues to grow.

"On the joyous occasion of the 78th anniversary of Israel's Independence, I extend heartfelt best wishes to H.E. Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel. The India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership continues to grow stronger, reflecting the deep friendship and shared commitment of our two nations to peace, innovation and mutual prosperity," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

Responding to President Murmu's wishes, Herzog stated that Israel deeply appreciates its special friendship with India and expressed readiness to work to strengthen it across various sectors.

"Thank you President of India for your good wishes on Israel's Independence Day. We deeply appreciate the special friendship between Israel and India, and we continue to work to strengthen it across all fields of cooperation," Herzog posted on X.