'Reform, Empowerment & Inclusive Progress': Kiren Rijiju Begins 12 Years' Celebration Of 'Reforms Utsav' Led By PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday began celebration of the 12 years of 'Reforms Utsav' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolving to realise the dream of building 'Viksit Bharat 2047' which will have no trace of poverty, an official said.

In a message on social media platform X, Rijiju said, "#ReformsUtsav reflects the transformative journey of the last 12 years under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, where governance has evolved from entitlement-based delivery to empowerment-driven development."

"Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Ministry of Minority Affairs is proudly part of the PM's Reform Express, leveraging AI-driven initiatives, citizen-centric digital platforms & innovative service delivery to empower all six notified minority communities & accelerate the vision of #DigitalIndia & #ViksitBharat2047," the Union Minister added.

He said that PM Modi has given the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and we must all collectively achieve the target wherein there will be no poverty, all parts of the most-populous country of the world will be well connected and we will have good quality roads.

Union Minister Rijiju said, "A celebration of reform, empowerment & inclusive progress. Attended Reforms Utsav -- Celebrating 12 Years of Reforms for Inclusive Development of Minority Communities, organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi."

"Joined by Minister of State George Kurian; Srivatsa Krishna, Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary; Abha Rani Singh ji, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC)Chairman-cum-Managing Director; Ram Singh ji, S.P. Roy ji and Mohd. Afzal ji, Ministry of Minority Affairs Joint Secretaries; Ashim Kumar Modi, Ministry of Minority Affairs Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor; along with esteemed dignitaries, representatives and beneficiaries," the Union Minister added.

Rijiju said that for the past 12 years, PM Modi has remained steadfast in his mission to build a 'New India'.

"Despite relentless criticism and political attacks, his focus on development, good governance & nation-building has never wavered," he added.

He said the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' slogan given by PM Modi reflects the Union government's resolve to serve the people without any discrimination or restriction on any community from benefitting from the fruits of welfare schemes.

Rijiju also highlighted the use of latest technology in 'Reform Utsav' has peaked in the third term of the government led by PM Modi.

"Technology makes lives of people easy. We used technology to re-orient the existing Ministry staff and system," he said.