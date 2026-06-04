Gujarat: Union Jal Shakti Minister Takes Part In Cleanliness Campaign Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, June 4 (IANS) Cleanliness drives have been intensified across Surat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Friday, with large-scale civic arrangements underway in line with preparations for his scheduled programmes in Gujarat and Daman.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Navsari MP C. R. Paatil said special cleanliness campaigns have been organised across the city as part of efforts to strengthen public awareness on sanitation and environmental responsibility ahead of World Environment Day.

"Cleanliness activities are being carried out at around 800 locations across the city, while a special cleanliness campaign has also been organised along a 26-kilometre route in Surat. On this occasion, I joined the cleanliness drive at Umraonagar and felt a sense of joy and gratitude," he said.

He said the initiatives were undertaken to reinforce the message of“Cleanliness is Service” and to encourage public participation in maintaining urban hygiene.

The heightened civic activity comes ahead of the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman on June 5.

In Surat, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Hazira at around 2:30 p.m. to review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.

At around 4:15 p.m., he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth approximately Rs 18,800 crore in Surat.

These span sectors including road infrastructure, power transmission, industrial development, and social infrastructure.

Key among them is the dedication of Packages VI and VII of the 8-lane, access-controlled Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, aimed at improving high-speed connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of critical sections of National Highway-56, intended to improve connectivity across tribal regions and enhance access to the Statue of Unity.

In the social infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate a 200-bed ESIC hospital in Surat, equipped with emergency, trauma, and diagnostic facilities.

Several power and industrial infrastructure projects in Gujarat are also scheduled for inauguration, including transmission network expansion works and distribution reforms under central and state schemes, as well as wastewater and effluent treatment infrastructure in key industrial clusters.

Following his engagements in Surat, the Prime Minister will travel to Daman, where he will inaugurate the new terminal building of NAMO Airport at around 6:15 p.m.

The NAMO Hospital in Daman will also be dedicated to the nation, with the facility designed to handle around 1,500 outpatient department (OPD) cases daily.

At around 7:15 p.m., he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 2,970 crore in Daman, covering healthcare, tourism, connectivity, and infrastructure.

He will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 885 crore for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, including port development works aimed at improving maritime connectivity and supporting fisheries and tourism.

Officials said the Daman projects include new infrastructure such as an iconic bridge, a convention centre, and an NIFT campus, while the Lakshadweep initiatives focus on enhancing passenger and cargo handling capacity through modernised jetty facilities.

The Prime Minister is expected to address public gatherings in both Surat and Daman during the visit.