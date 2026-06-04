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Trump Alleges Election Interference in California Primary Races
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” primary elections in California, including contests for governor and mayor of Los Angeles, according to posts shared on his Truth Social platform.
In his remarks, Trump claimed irregularities surrounding vote counting and the use of mail-in ballots, arguing that the process was being manipulated to disadvantage Republican candidates.
“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES,” Trump wrote.
He also pointed to the timing and volume of mail-in ballots as a cause for concern.
“Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS,” he added.
In another post, Trump suggested that there was ongoing misconduct in the vote-counting process in California.
“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY???”
The statements came after several US states held primary elections ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections, with the California governor’s race drawing significant national attention.
Early vote counts showed Republican candidate Steve Hilton and former US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra among the leading contenders in a crowded field, with both securing significant shares of the vote as counting continued.
In the Los Angeles mayoral race, incumbent Karen Bass led the field, with other candidates, including Republican-backed Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman, competing closely for second place as ballots continued to be tallied.
Vote counting remained ongoing, with official results yet to be fully finalized in several contests, as reported by election officials and news agencies.
In his remarks, Trump claimed irregularities surrounding vote counting and the use of mail-in ballots, arguing that the process was being manipulated to disadvantage Republican candidates.
“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES,” Trump wrote.
He also pointed to the timing and volume of mail-in ballots as a cause for concern.
“Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS,” he added.
In another post, Trump suggested that there was ongoing misconduct in the vote-counting process in California.
“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY???”
The statements came after several US states held primary elections ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections, with the California governor’s race drawing significant national attention.
Early vote counts showed Republican candidate Steve Hilton and former US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra among the leading contenders in a crowded field, with both securing significant shares of the vote as counting continued.
In the Los Angeles mayoral race, incumbent Karen Bass led the field, with other candidates, including Republican-backed Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman, competing closely for second place as ballots continued to be tallied.
Vote counting remained ongoing, with official results yet to be fully finalized in several contests, as reported by election officials and news agencies.
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