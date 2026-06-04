Aqaba Showcases Smart Tourism Vision In Beijing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 4 (Petra) -- Aqaba is moving steadily to strengthen its position as a leading smart tourism destination by integrating advanced technology and artificial intelligence into tourism services, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs Thabet Nabulsi said Thursday.

Nabulsi made the remarks while leading an official ASEZA delegation participating in the activities of the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) in Beijing, which brought together international leaders and experts from the tourism and technology sectors.

During the Smart Tourism Experience Salon, Nabulsi presented Aqaba's experience as an emerging model for smart tourism, highlighting ASEZA's efforts to develop an integrated tourism framework that combines the city's natural, heritage and cultural assets with digital transformation and innovation.

He said ASEZA's future vision focuses on incorporating technology into personalized digital tourism experiences, using artificial intelligence to showcase cultural heritage, supporting environmental sustainability in the Red Sea through innovative technological solutions, and empowering young people in the fields of the digital economy, smart tourism and innovation.

Nabulsi said Aqaba is working to enhance its competitiveness as a regional and international tourism destination by upgrading the sector's digital infrastructure and adopting advanced technologies that improve visitor services.

He also praised the growing Jordanian-Chinese relationship in the fields of technology, development and cultural exchange, saying it offers broader opportunities for cooperation in smart tourism and innovation.

The participation comes as part of ASEZA's efforts to promote Aqaba among global decision-makers and industry experts and to highlight investment opportunities in smart tourism and the digital economy, supporting the development of the tourism product and strengthening Aqaba's regional and international standing.

//Petra// NQ