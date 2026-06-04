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AB Akola Group Presentation At Nasdaq Vilnius CEO Meets Investors Webinar
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 June 2026, AB Akola Group participated in the virtual investor event“CEO Meets Investors”, organized by Nasdaq Vilnius for listed companies. During the event, Akola Group's Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the Group's business performance, financial results, and outlook.
Mažvydas Šileika
The recording of the webinar (in Lithuanian) is available on Nasdaq's YouTube account:
Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
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