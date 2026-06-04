Free SC Coins For US Sweeps Cash Casinos By Sweepspulse
|Platform Type
|Typical SC Bonus
|Delivery Method
|Expiry
|Registration-only
|$1 to $5 SC
|Instant
|30 days
|Verification-required
|$5 to $20 SC
|After KYC
|30 days
|Daily drip
|$0.30 to $1 SC/day
|Over 7 to 14 days
|Per drip
|AMOE mail request
|$1 to $5 SC
|Within 7 to 10 days
|30 days
|Referral bonus
|$5 to $20 SC
|After friend registers
|30 days
Redeeming Free SC Coins for Cash Prizes
Redemption is where real money comes in and understanding how redemptions work can help prevent frustration down the line.
Most sites require that players have a minimum balance of sc coins before they will allow them to submit a prize redemption request.
Common thresholds are usually between $50 SC and $100 sc meaning that players who sign up with a $2 SC bonus will not meet the minimum balance requirement to redeem their reward.
Here's what typical redemption process looks like:Accumulate SC coins through free bonuses, AMOE requests or purchases Meet the platform's minimum balance threshold (varies by site) at which point the player may proceed with payout. Complete identity verification if necessary as some platforms require completion of KYC prior to approval for any redemption. Submit a redemption request via the cashier section on the platform. Receive payment via ACH bank transfer, check or gift card.
Redemption timeframes vary from same day processing for some sites to several business days after submission for other sites. Players who have not yet completed KYC verification must do so prior to approval of any redemption request.
Verification Bonus
Certain sites award larger sc coin bonuses to players once they complete their identity verification (KYC). This process typically requires that players submit a government-issued id and proof of address. Although it adds an additional step, players often find that the higher bonus offered upon completing KYC makes it worthwhile early on rather than waiting until a redemption request is pending.
Playthrough Requirements on Free SC Coins
Many online gaming sites have attached some type of "play through" to their free SC coin bonuses that players must complete before they are able to redeem these coins. This is normal practice for all sweepstakes casinos and does not represent a red flag on its own; however the terms do vary greatly from site to site.
The way that many sweepstakes casino sites express the play through requirement is as follows: for example if you receive a $5.00 SC bonus with a 1x play through, you will be required to bet a minimum of $5.00 on eligible games prior to submitting your redemption request. If you receive the same $5.00 SC bonus with a 5x requirement, you will need to bet at least $25.00 on eligible games before you can submit your redemption request. The fewer times you have to multiply the bonus out before playing, the sooner you can get back to trying to redeem the bonus.
Some key items to look for when determining whether or not to accept an offer of free SC:
- What is the multiplier used for play through requirements? Which games will be used to meet your wagering requirement? Are there any contribution percentages that apply to specific types of games? (for example, table games contribute less than slot machines) When is the expiration date on the bonus offered? is there a maximum redeemable amount tied to the free SC balance awarded?
Verification Bonus
Some sites offer a larger SC bonus after completing identity verification (KYC). Typically this process involves providing proof of residency and government issued photo identification. Although it does add an extra step, the bonus awarded is usually higher than the standard registration bonus.
AMOE Request
Instead of purchasing Gold Coins, players can also submit a free SC request by mail using the platform's AMOE program. Eligibility requirements and coin amounts vary from site to site, but all platforms must provide players with at least one method of obtaining free SC under US sweepstakes law.
Which States Can Claim Free SC Coin Offers?
Some sweepstakes casino operators offer their sweepstakes games in every state in the United States, since sweepstakes operations are subject to federal promotional laws rather than state gaming regulations. The majority of the U.S. states are available for full participation with sweepstakes sites, but there are a few that are consistently left out. Players from Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, and Washington are almost always limited. In addition, players from Kentucky and Montana can sometimes find themselves included on certain online casino platforms' exclusion lists.
Even if you live in one of the excluded states, you might still be allowed to open an account at one of these sweepstakes casinos; however, once your account is established you'll likely be limited to playing with "Gold Coins" and won't be qualified to claim or receive SC prizes. Every sweepstakes site has its own individual list of which states it excludes, therefore you should review the eligibility requirements prior to finishing the registration process.
Maximizing Free SC Coins
To get the most from an unused or "free" SC coin balance is somewhat of an art form. There are many methods that experienced online sweepstakes players use to fulfill the requirements (wagers) associated with their respective "free" SC coin balances.
Some of those techniques include:
- Go after slots with high returns to player. When trying to meet a wagering requirement, what matters most is your return to player (RTP). The higher your RTP (e.g., 97%), the less likely you'll lose money while trying to clear your requirement. If your RTP is low (e.g., 94%), you may lose more money while meeting the required number of wagers. Read bonus terms completely. Check to see if there are certain slot machines where you can earn wagering credits and check to see if there are any slot machine titles that cannot be played using bonus cash. Monitor your wagering progress. Most casinos have a bonus tracking feature built into their account dashboards. This allows you to track your wagering progress and determine how much farther you need to go to complete the wagering requirements. Dont mix & match your bonus SC coins with purchased SC coins carelessly. Some casino sites separate their bonus SC coins from their purchased SC coins for redemption purposes. Determine how your site handles each type of balance. Take advantage of daily login bonuses. In addition to using your bonus SC coins to create wagering credits, also take advantage of daily login bonuses offered by some casino sites. While they may be small amounts, they do accumulate over time and can provide a nice boost to your free SC coin balance.
Are Free SC Coins Worth Claiming?
Free SC Coin Offers are easy to get and do not require you to pay anything (you never have to make a purchase to receive the offer) however there is always a trade off with "scale" in this case that means you will never receive as much from Free Registration Bonuses, it also will take a while to earn enough free coins to redeem for cash.
However they can be very useful. A new player can try out games offered on a particular site or sites, learn about how to use the software/user interface, and see how SC is generated/redemption works all before spending one penny. If a player has many options of different sites to choose from and wants to compare each experience side-by-side without spending one cent then Free SC Offers are a great option. Sweepspulse lists which sites are offering such offers, how much the current offer is worth, and what requirements/conditions may need to be met so a player will know which sites to register with first.
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Free SC Coins for US Sweeps Cash Casinos
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