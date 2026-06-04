Tampa Bay Wave Announces Six-Figure Regions Foundation Grant For Its 2026 Fintechx Accelerator Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grant supports fintech innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth as applications open this summer

Tampa, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, a nationally recognized nonprofit technology accelerator, today announced a grant from the Regions Foundation in support of its FinTech|X Accelerator Program, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing financial technology innovation, promoting financial wellness, and empowering workforce development.



The grant from Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, will support the upcoming 2026 FinTech|X Accelerator, which officially launches on October 5, 2026. FinTech|X is a highly competitive, industry-focused accelerator designed to help high-growth fintech startups refine their business models, access capital, and scale innovative solutions addressing real-world financial challenges.



“Support from the Regions Foundation allows Tampa Bay Wave to continue delivering high-impact programming that helps fintech founders turn bold ideas into scalable, market-ready companies,” said Linda Olson, Founder and CEO of Tampa Bay Wave.“This partnership strengthens our ability to support entrepreneurs while fueling economic growth and innovation in Tampa Bay and beyond.”

Launched in 2022, FinTech|X has supported more than 80 fintech startups to date. These companies have created 1,400 jobs and raised $600 million in investor capital, helping founders create jobs, attract significant investment capital, and developsolutions spanning payments, lending, financial inclusion, credit education, and risk management.



“Entrepreneurship and innovation are powerful drivers of economic growth and long-term community prosperity,” said Marta Self, Executive Director of the Regions Foundation.“Programs like Tampa Bay Wave's FinTech|X Accelerator helps create jobs, attract investment, and strengthen the innovation economy. Supporting this work aligns directly with our mission to advance economic opportunity and financial well-being, while giving an early boost to founders who are shaping the future of financial services.”



FinTech|X brings together founders from the Tampa Bay region, across the United States, and internationally, pairing them with experienced mentors, investors, and industry leaders through an intensive, multi-week curriculum. The program is part of Tampa Bay Wave's broader mission to accelerate Florida's innovation ecosystem and position the region as a nationally recognized hub for technology and entrepreneurship.



Like all Tampa Bay Wave accelerator programs, FinTech|X is provided at no cost to participating startups, made possible through philanthropic and corporate support. The grant also reflects the Regions Foundation's focus on initiatives that promote economic mobility, education, and long-term community impact.

To learn more about Tampa Bay Wave and its accelerator programs, visit tampabaywave.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE: Tampa Bay Wave, Florida's #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate Florida's Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we've nurtured more than 650 startups that have raised more than $1.7 billion in investor capital and created more than 7,000 jobs, constantly growing. We are building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are“built for founders, fueled by community”. Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Clifton Larson, Allen, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Florida High Tech Corridor, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Workforce Solutions, Regions Foundation, St. Petersburg College, TECO, Thoropass, and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at

ABOUT REGIONS FOUNDATION: Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

CONTACT: Jack Phillips 813-322-2590...