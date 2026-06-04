MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EQIQs Launches Relationship and Team Intelligence Platform - Compatibility Scores and Interactive Reports Across 18 Psychometric Frameworks in 5 Minutes

New platform combines MBTI, Enneagram, Big Five, and 15 other frameworks to help couples, workplace teams, and coaches decode how people think, communicate, and collaborate.

EQIQs (eqiqs ) today announced the public launch of its Relationship and Team Intelligence Platform, a first-of-its-kind tool that generates comprehensive compatibility scores and interactive reports across 18 psychometric frameworks - including MBTI, Enneagram, and Big Five - in under five minutes.

Unlike single-framework personality tools, EQIQs synthesizes multiple psychological models simultaneously, giving individuals and teams a multi-dimensional view of where relationships click, where they clash, and exactly how to bridge the gap.

For workplace teams, EQIQs delivers interactive online dashboards that map the communication styles, working preferences, and compatibility dynamics of every team member - giving HR leaders, managers, and executive coaches a real-time picture of team chemistry. Rather than a static PDF, teams get a living report they can explore, share, and act on together.

"Most personality tools give you one lens. Real relationships - whether romantic or professional - are complex. You need 18," said Jessica Baker, founder of EQIQs. "We built EQIQs so anyone can access the same depth of insight that was previously only available through expensive coaching sessions."

Baker added: "Teams that understand each other perform better. EQIQs gives managers and coaches an interactive window into how their people think and collaborate - so they can stop guessing and start building."

The platform serves three core markets:

. Couples & dating: understand compatibility before investing years

. HR, managers & coaches: interactive team dashboards that map

communication styles, strengths, and friction points across groups

. Coaches & therapists: scale insights with AI-backed psychometric

scoring across every client relationship

EQIQs also offers a B2B API for dating apps and HR platforms looking to embed psychometric compatibility scoring directly into their products.

The platform is live at eqiqs. Individual assessments and team reports are available now.

###

About EQIQs

EQIQs is a Relationship and Team Intelligence Platform that decodes compatibility using 18 psychometric frameworks - including MBTI, Enneagram, and Big Five - through interactive reports and AI-powered coaching. Founded by Jessica Baker and headquartered in Naples, Florida. Learn more at eqiqs | @eqiqs