Faster Access To The ABB Home Platform With Mygov ID!
Thanks to the new integration, users can access the ABB Home platform with their own Mygov ID without additional registration and manage mortgage processes more flexibly. This innovation increases the accessibility of digital services and significantly simplifies the customer experience.
Mortgage documentation without visiting the bank
It should be noted that, in addition to the“Mortgage loan for apartments, private houses and country houses” product, ABB Home also allows customers to check the possible loan amount for the “Collateral-backed loan” and“Renovation loan” products, collect the required documents in their personal account, and complete all procedures up to the loan approval decision stage without visiting the bank.
The“Evaluate your property” tool on the platform has also been improved, enabling users to track the dynamics of apartment price changes over the last 12 months. In addition, it is now possible to evaluate private houses and land plots located in Baku, Sumgayit, and the Absheron district. Users can also share their feedback and suggestions regarding the displayed prices directly through the platform.--
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