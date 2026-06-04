Ukraine Confirms Strike On Russian Patrol Ship In Crimea, Gunpowder Plant In Ryazan Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On June 3 and overnight into June 4, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of important targets belonging to the Russian aggressor," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, a Project 10410 border patrol ship (code name "Svetlyak") was hit in the Sea of Azov. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Ukrainian forces also struck an area where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated near Novoiehorivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as a command post near Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces strike Russian border patrol ship in Crimea

In addition, a Russian ammunition depot near Hrintal in the Donetsk region was hit, along with fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Simferopol, occupied Crimea, and Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Among the other targets struck was the Elastik gunpowder plant, a branch of Geftest-M LLC, in Russia's Ryazan region. According to the General Staff, a fire broke out there, covering an area of more than 400 square meters.

Furthermore, additional analysis confirmed that during the June 3 strike on the St. Petersburg oil terminal in Russia, one fuel storage tank was destroyed, while six other tanks and two technical loading racks were damaged.

A fire was also confirmed at a warehouse covering more than 200 square meters at the Michurinsk Progress Plant in Russia's Tambov region, which manufactures components for precision-guided weapons.