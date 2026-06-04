Professor of Philosophy, Wake Forest University

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Christian B. Miller is the A. C. Reid Professor of Philosophy at Wake Forest University. He was most recently the Director of the Honesty Project wfu/), funded by a $4.4 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Prior to this he was the Philosophy Director of the Beacon Project (), funded by a $3.9 million grant from Templeton Religion Trust, and the Director of the Character Project (), funded by $5.6 million in grants from the John Templeton Foundation and Templeton World Charity Foundation. He is the author of over 130 academic papers as well as Moral Psychology with Cambridge University Press (2021) and five books with Oxford University Press, Moral Character: An Empirical Theory (2013), Character and Moral Psychology (2014), The Character Gap: How Good Are We? (2017), Honesty: The Philosophy and Psychology of a Neglected Virtue (2021), and, most recently, The Honesty Crisis: Preserving Our Most Treasured Virtue in an Increasingly Dishonest World (2026). He was a science contributor for Forbes, and his writings have also appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Dallas Morning News, Slate, The Conversation, Newsweek, Aeon, and Christianity Today. Miller is the editor or co-editor of Essays in the Philosophy of Religion (OUP), Character: New Directions from Philosophy, Psychology, and Theology (OUP), Moral Psychology, Volume V: Virtue and Character (MIT Press), Integrity, Honesty, and Truth Seeking (OUP), and The Continuum Companion to Ethics (Continuum Press).

–present A.C. Reid Professor of Philosophy, Wake Forest University

2004 University of Notre Dame, Philosophy

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