Axel Carl Carlsson

Researcher, Department of Neurobiology, Karolinska Institutet

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I conduct broad research on diseases in primary care with projects ranging from early detection of cancer, cognitive testing and machine learning for early detection of dementia, to studies on high blood pressure and cardiovascular risk in the population, post-COVID and mental health. The reason I can cover this broad spectrum is that I rely on clinicians with great passion and knowledge in specific subjects. I am driven by sharing my methodological knowledge and knowledge of registers with data from primary care, so that clinicians can do the most relevant and best possible research. Three of my doctoral students, for whom I have been the main supervisor, have defended their dissertations and these have been in topics such as serious medical errors (Lex Maria), health consequences and treatment of sexual assault and symptom-based early detection of cancer in primary care.

Right now, I have my own large research grants to detect dementia early at health centers, but cognitive tests and prioritized collaborations in mental health and suicide.

My personal interest lies in“longevity”. With my broad background as a pharmacist and researcher in cardiovascular prevention, where I led the Swedish part of a project supported by the EU, I want to find ways to live and also identify medicines with a preventive benefit, which provide more years with a high degree of health. I myself try to adapt my lifestyle to optimize the mechanisms in“The hallmarks of aging”, to stay healthy and want to deepen that part of my research. To help me in my research, I increasingly use machine learning methods and AI but have my basic knowledge as an epidemiologist.

–present Researcher, Department of Neurobiology, Karolinska Institutet

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