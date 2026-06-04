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Jordan Dispatches 28-Truck Aid Convoy To Lebanon


2026-06-04 09:09:45
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

AMMAN, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A new convoy of 28 humanitarian aid trucks departed Jordan for Lebanon on Thursday, marking the latest installment in the kingdom's relief efforts for the crisis-hit nation.

The food-laden convoy was dispatched by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and in close coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Foreign Ministry, according to a JHCO statement.

The deployment marks the sixth major relief convoy sent through Jordan's humanitarian land and air bridge to Lebanon, bringing the total number of Jordanian aid trucks to 130, it added.

The JHCO expressed gratitude to the Syrian authorities for their logistical cooperation and for facilitating the convoy's smooth transit through Syrian territory en route to Lebanon. The convoy aims to help strengthen food security and provide direct assistance to affected families across Lebanon, it said.

The convoy came a day after Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire following trilateral negotiations in Washington.

--NNN-Xinhua

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Nam News Network

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