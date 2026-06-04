247Newspaper Launches As A Pro-Publisher News Aggregator
“It's extremely hard to strike a balance between reader experience and publisher reward, and we spent a lot of time thinking through the experience,” said the founder of 24/7 NewsPaper.“We wanted readers to have a calm, simple way to see what the whole world is reading. We also wanted every summary and every page to give reward the publishers who do the actual reporting. A good summary is short but inviting. It should make you want the full story, and take you to news publisher's website.”
The platform covers local, national, and world news, with local coverage for more than 100 cities. It also lets people read across borders. A Spanish reader in Miami can follow Madrid's papers next to their Florida headlines. A German reader in London can keep both. Search for almost any newspaper, in any language, from any country, and it all lands on one home page. Every story has a comment thread, too, kept calm by design.
24/7 NewsPaper is live now at .
About 24/7 NewsPaper
24/7 NewsPaper is a news platform for a global audience. It gathers the day's top stories from publishers in more than 100 countries, summarizes each one in the language it was written in, and sends readers to the source. The goal is simple. Help people everywhere see what the rest of the world is reading, and support the publishers who make that possible. Learn more atCONTACT: Alex Rossi 24/7 NewsPaper
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