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NEXGEL To Present At Planet Microcap Conference Las Vegas On June 16Th 18Th


2026-06-04 09:02:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGHORNE, Pa., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:“NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Conference on June 16 – 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026
Dates: June 16-18, 2026
Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Booth: #517
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. PT
Presentation Location: Track 3 - Da Vinci 3
Webcast:

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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