NEXGEL To Present At Planet Microcap Conference Las Vegas On June 16Th 18Th
Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026
Dates: June 16-18, 2026
Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Booth: #517
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 1:30 P.M. PT
Presentation Location: Track 3 - Da Vinci 3
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment