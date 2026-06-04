Bottomline Named A Leader In G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report For AP Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition based on verified customer reviews highlights Bottomline's momentum in helping finance teams modernize AP with greater efficiency, control, and payment security.

Highlights:



Bottomline's Paymode solution named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for AP Automation.

The ranking is based on verified customer reviews, underscoring strong market momentum and user satisfaction. Paymode connects more than 600,000 verified businesses and securely processes over $500 billion annually.



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced that its Paymode solution has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for AP Automation. G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, bases its rankings on authentic reviews from verified users.

The Leader recognition underscores Bottomline's strength in AP automation and reflects high marks from verified users across key satisfaction criteria, including ease of administration, setup, support, and overall experience.

“Being recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Report for AP Automation is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our customers,” said Eve Aretakis, Chief Growth and Revenue Officer, Paymode.“Finance teams need solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and provide greater control across the invoice-to-pay cycle. We believe this recognition reflects the value customers see in our ability to deliver automation, payments, and protection through one connected experience.”

Delivering Secure, Network-Based Payments at Scale

Paymode sits at the center of Bottomline's AP automation offering, operating as a business payments network that connects more than 600,000 verified businesses to securely process payments. The network enables organizations to operate within a controlled, validated ecosystem instead of relying on fragmented third-party payment processes.

With Paymode, organizations:



Reduce risk across the full invoice-to-pay lifecycle, not just at the point of payment

Catch and stop suspicious payments before funds leave the business Take the burden of supplier onboarding and ongoing data maintenance off already stretched AP teams



Bringing payments and automation together helps customers reduce exposure to invoice and payment fraud while strengthening auditability and compliance.

Strength in Analytics, Visibility, and Control

Customer reviews also recognize Bottomline for improving reporting and visibility across the AP function. The Paymode solution combines invoice automation with payment data to provide:



Real-time dashboards that track invoice status, cycle times, and exceptions

Complete audit trails across invoices, approvals, and payments Detailed remittance data that enhances transparency and streamlines reconciliation



These capabilities help finance teams identify bottlenecks, improve forecasting accuracy, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Customer-Driven Recognition

G2 Grid® Reports evaluate products based on authentic user feedback and market presence. Bottomline's placement as a Leader in the Summer 2026 report reflects strong customer satisfaction and reinforces the company's standing as a trusted partner for organizations looking to modernize AP and secure business payments.

“Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2.“Congratulations to Bottomline on achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users.”

The G2 recognition follows additional market validation for Bottomline's AP automation capabilities, including recognition in the 2026 Ardent Partners AP Automation and Payments Technology Advisor report.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information visit .

Bottomline, Paymode, and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Heather Pavliga

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