Cremation Furnace Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|2025 Market Valuation
|USD 619.22 million
|Estimated 2026 Value
|USD 645.85 million
|Projected 2034 Value
|USD 904.49 million
|CAGR (2026-2034)
|4.3%
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Europe
|Key Market Players
|DFW Europe (The Netherlands), IFZW Maintenance Ltd (The U.K.), Kalfrisa (Spain), THE FACULTATIEVE GROUP (The Netherlands), TABO – CS (The Czech Republic)
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Cremation Furnace Market Growth Factor Growing Importance of Environmentally-Responsible Cremation Solutions
The requirement of wood in funeral pyres leads to deforestation, while cremation leads to carbon-dioxide emissions. In Asian countries such as India where conventional cremation with wood fire is common, over 40 million trees are consumed annually in conventional cremation with wood fire, leading to the denudation of 1,500–2,000 sq km of forests and the emission of 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, adding to global warming and polluting the surroundings with suspended particulate matter.
The depletion of domestic forest resources has been leading to a decline in wood supply. According to the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations), global wood supply decreased to 22.92 million cu. m. in 2016, merely one-fifth of the total wood supply in 1995. In light of these factors, cremation furnaces have been witnessing relatively higher adoption over conventional cremation, with various countries opting for the environment-friendly alternative. According to UrnsforAshes, the cremation rate in the U.K. was 77.05% in 2017, with 467,748 cremations across 289 crematoriums in the country. Further, as per the Cremation Society of Great Britain, the cremation rate in Japan was about 100% in 2013.
In North America, environmental concerns, as well as factors such as relaxation of religious prohibitions and inclination towards simpler, less ritualized funeral practices, have been gradually leading to an increase in the prevalence of cremation furnaces. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, in 2016, approximately one-third of the funeral homes in the U.S. operated their own crematories while another 10% planned to start doing so within the next five years.
Advanced cremation furnaces meet the rising demand for cremation services while conserving the environment. Automated cremators with filter technology minimize energy consumption at all times. The preference towards cremation due to the rising cost of traditional funerals and scarcity of burial space is expected to augment the growth of the cremation furnace market.Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America's cremation furnace market was valued at USD 194.80 million, holding nearly 60% of the global share with a CAGR of 3.0%. North America's cremation furnace market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years with vast scope in different applications from crematoriums to clinics and hospitals. Electric cremation furnaces account for a prominent market share among all segments by cremation technology, with massive investments and efforts with respect to design and marketing. As per the Cremation Association of North America, the cremation rate in the U.S. was pegged at 53.1% in 2018 and is expected to reach 59.4% by 2023.Europe Market Trends
Europe is also expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future on account of the implementation of regulations favoring conservation of the environment. Currently, electric and gasifier cremation furnaces are the most expeditiously growing forms of technology in the region. As per the Funeral Act of 2012, cremation takes place when it is not against the wishes or religious conviction of the deceased; however, recently constructed crematoria are built with such religious neutral facilities in Norway.Type Insights
The human cremation furnace segment by type was valued at USD 494.44 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 601.76 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. A cremation furnace is a high-technology process machine engineered to work with the minimum waste of thermal energy in order to lower emissions. A human cremation furnace, as the name suggests, is used in a crematorium, and dead bodies are cremated at temperatures ranging from 1000–1300°C. 65% of the human body is made of water; in order to vaporize this fraction, a lot of energy and, consequently, a lot of fuel is required for burning.
Market participants are focusing on developing technologically-advanced human cremation furnaces such as electric furnaces, LPG furnaces, and gasifier furnaces, among others. As per the Cremation Association of North America (CANA), the U.S.'s cremation rate has been steadily increasing, with the national forecasting average rate expected to reach 59.4% by 2023.Technology Insights
The global cremation furnace market has been segmented into wood gasifier cremation furnace, electric cremation furnace, and gasifier cremation furnace. The gasifier cremation furnace segment leads the market by technology and is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
A gasifier cremation furnace consists a gas pipeline arrangement alongside safety equipment, including gas regulator, pressure indicator, and temperature sensor. It consists of primary and secondary chambers with a strong cremation bed and secondary air holes. It requires one cylinder per body and consumes less gas. The technology is renowned for reducing fuelwood combustion by improving efficiency. It is also relatively less polluting and more hygienic. Gasifier furnaces offer legal compliance and safe use, which has consolidated the growth of the segment.Application Insights
The market has been segmented into crematoriums, clinics and hospitals, and laboratories. Crematoriums accounted for the largest market share, i.e. approximately 68.48%, in 2018 and are expected to grow continuously over the forecast period. Cremation has emerged as the preferred alternative to burial as the population is shifting towards environment-friendly options.Sales Channel Insights
The distribution segment by sales channel accounts for a significant market share and is expected to retain its market position throughout the forecast period. Key market players believe that the sale of their differentiated and innovative products is driven by knowledgeable salespersons who can deliver the value of the cremation furnace and its unique solutions. To ensure a high-quality buying experience, players are focusing on building and improving their distribution capabilities by expanding the number of their retail stores worldwide.List of Key and Emerging Players in Cremation Furnace Market
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DFW Europe (The Netherlands)
IFZW Maintenance Ltd (The U.K.)
Kalfrisa (Spain)
THE FACULTATIEVE GROUP (The Netherlands)
TABO – CS (The Czech Republic)
Crematec (Sweden)
IDETER (Spain)
Matthews Cremation (The U.S.)
B&L Cremation Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Armil CFS (U.S.)
Therm-Tec, Inc. (U.S.)
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In August 2025: In the United States, new tariffs have imposed significant cost pressures on the cremation equipment supply chain, increasing base prices for electric and gas cremators.
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 619.22 million
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 645.85 million
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 904.49 million
|CAGR
|4.3% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Technology, By Application, By Sales Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Cremation Furnace Market Segments By Type
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Human Cremation Furnace
Animal & Pet Cremation Furnace
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Wood Gasifier
Electric
Gasifier
-
Crematoriums
Clinics & Hospitals
Laboratories
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Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
-
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
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