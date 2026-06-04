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SpaceX Targets USD75B IPO That Could Shatter All Records
(MENAFN) Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for what could become the largest initial public offering in financial history, unveiling plans to raise $75 billion at a valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion — a figure that would dwarf every public listing that came before it.
The aerospace giant disclosed plans to offer 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, according to a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Should the offering proceed as planned, it would obliterate the record previously held by Saudi Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion in its landmark 2019 listing — less than half of what SpaceX is now targeting.
Musk, who currently holds approximately half of SpaceX's equity, is expected to retain a near-equivalent stake following the offering. Through a structure of special voting shares, he would command 82.4% of the company's total voting power, the filing revealed — cementing his iron grip over the enterprise despite the public listing.
The financial windfall for Musk personally could be staggering. His SpaceX stake alone would be worth roughly $841 billion if shares trade at the planned offer price — and when combined with his holdings in Tesla, his total net worth could breach the $1 trillion threshold, a milestone no individual has ever reached.
Founded in 2002 as a rocket launch venture, SpaceX has since evolved into a sprawling commercial empire spanning space transportation, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence. The company extended its reach into global telecommunications through Starlink, its satellite-based internet service, and recently merged operations with xAI, Musk's AI company.
The IPO prospectus signals even broader ambitions — outlining plans for space-based data centers and AI infrastructure, alongside the company's long-standing goals of returning humans to the Moon and ultimately establishing a presence on Mars. Proceeds from the offering will be channeled toward the company's substantial capital expenditure requirements across both its space and AI divisions, SpaceX said.
The company is expected to begin trading next Friday, according to the filing.
The listing arrives at a moment of fierce investor appetite for artificial intelligence-linked assets, even as questions over long-term profitability continue to shadow parts of the sector. SpaceX is not alone in eyeing the public markets — rival AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI are also widely expected to pursue listings of their own, potentially unleashing a historic wave of technology wealth across Wall Street.
The aerospace giant disclosed plans to offer 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, according to a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Should the offering proceed as planned, it would obliterate the record previously held by Saudi Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion in its landmark 2019 listing — less than half of what SpaceX is now targeting.
Musk, who currently holds approximately half of SpaceX's equity, is expected to retain a near-equivalent stake following the offering. Through a structure of special voting shares, he would command 82.4% of the company's total voting power, the filing revealed — cementing his iron grip over the enterprise despite the public listing.
The financial windfall for Musk personally could be staggering. His SpaceX stake alone would be worth roughly $841 billion if shares trade at the planned offer price — and when combined with his holdings in Tesla, his total net worth could breach the $1 trillion threshold, a milestone no individual has ever reached.
Founded in 2002 as a rocket launch venture, SpaceX has since evolved into a sprawling commercial empire spanning space transportation, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence. The company extended its reach into global telecommunications through Starlink, its satellite-based internet service, and recently merged operations with xAI, Musk's AI company.
The IPO prospectus signals even broader ambitions — outlining plans for space-based data centers and AI infrastructure, alongside the company's long-standing goals of returning humans to the Moon and ultimately establishing a presence on Mars. Proceeds from the offering will be channeled toward the company's substantial capital expenditure requirements across both its space and AI divisions, SpaceX said.
The company is expected to begin trading next Friday, according to the filing.
The listing arrives at a moment of fierce investor appetite for artificial intelligence-linked assets, even as questions over long-term profitability continue to shadow parts of the sector. SpaceX is not alone in eyeing the public markets — rival AI heavyweights Anthropic and OpenAI are also widely expected to pursue listings of their own, potentially unleashing a historic wave of technology wealth across Wall Street.
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