Mama's Creations Invited To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to participate in three leading investor conferences in Summer 2026: the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, the D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference, and Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, and host a presentation at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, as follows:

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Date: June 9, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference

Date: June 11, 2026

Location: Four Seasons, Nashville, TN

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026

Date: June 17-18, 2026

Location: Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Presentation: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2:00pm Pacific time

Webcast:

Adam L. Michaels commented: "This slate of conferences provides a welcome opportunity to engage directly with the institutional investor community on the back of what was a transformational year. Fiscal 2026 saw the addition of Crown 1's Bay Shore facility, the build-out of a true three-facility manufacturing platform, and meaningful operational progress as our 4Cs framework of Cost, Controls, Culture, and Catapult took firmer hold across the organization.

“We look forward to discussing how we are translating that foundation into accelerating commercial momentum, from expanded tier-1 retail relationships, to a healthy protein-centric product pipeline aligned with the structural shift of consumer preferences into the deli prepared aisle. We are excited to share why we believe Mama's Creations is uniquely positioned to lead the fresh deli prepared foods category for years to come."

A live audio webcast and archive of the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 presentation will be available using the webcast link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at ....

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini's rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“eventually,”“expect,”“future,”“may,”“look forward to,”“plan,”“projected,““should,”“will,” and other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other factors, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. You are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company's does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

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