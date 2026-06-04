Mobile Beacon Launches Beaconedge Wireless Business Internet For Nonprofits, Schools, And Libraries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New business-class 5G/LTE service delivers affordable primary and backup connectivity on America's largest 5G network, purpose-built for mission-driven organizations

Lincoln, RI, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a nonprofit provider of affordable high-speed internet for schools, libraries, and nonprofit organizations, today announced the launch of BeaconEDGETM Wireless Business Internet, a new business-class 5G/LTE connectivity service designed to meet the primary and secondary networking needs of mission-driven organizations nationwide. Delivered over T‐Mobile's nationwide 5G network, BeaconEDGE offers a flexible alternative to fiber infrastructure that is deployable in minutes, without construction or long-term capital commitments, and with unlimited 5G data for only $25 per month.

“For fifteen years, Mobile Beacon has delivered reliable, affordable mobile connectivity to the organizations that need it most,” said Katherine Primeau, Executive Director, Mobile Beacon.“With BeaconEDGE, we're extending that same commitment to a new level of service, one that brings business-class performance, predictable pricing, and the flexibility to deploy anywhere a mission takes you. This service comes with our same commitment to provide the best value at a fraction of the cost of commercial rates, a vital option in the face of reduced funding for connectivity services for schools, libraries, and nonprofits.”

BeaconEDGE addresses a persistent challenge for nonprofits, educational institutions, and public-serving organizations: the need for affordable, reliable, and high-capacity internet access. Unlike consumer or light-business wireless plans, BeaconEDGE is engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise infrastructure – including routers, firewalls, VLANs, and security systems – delivering the performance and control IT teams require. Mobile Beacon also supports customer-provided equipment through its BeaconSIMTM program. Organizations with existing hotspots, tablets, laptops, or compatible routers can activate 5G service with a BeaconSIM card.

“Mobile Beacon also seeks to help organizations do more with what they already have,” Primeau explained.“Instead of asking nonprofits, schools, and libraries to rip and replace their existing hotspots, tablets, laptops, and routers, we let them put that equipment, along with older devices that might be sitting on shelves, back to work and reduce capital expenses. With BeaconEDGE and our BeaconSIM program, they can scale connectivity on their own terms, extend reliable 5G performance across more locations, and stay focused on their mission.”

Flexible Plans for Diverse Connectivity Needs

BeaconEDGE launches with three service plans tailored to the range of operational needs across the nonprofit and education sectors, with static IP support available on all plans for applications requiring a consistent network address:

Truly unlimited 5G/LTE data at network maximum speeds, with no caps or fair-use restrictions, for deployment at eligible fixed locations.300 GB of high-speed data per billing cycle with an optional Dual SIM expansion add-on that effectively doubles monthly capacity. An integrated productivity filter supports responsible, policy-aligned network use.Unlimited high-speed 5G connectivity optimized for mobile and field-based deployments.

Built for the Missions That Matter Most

BeaconEDGE is designed for the full range of connectivity scenarios faced by mission-driven organizations, including: serving as a reliable primary network for community centers, clinics, and campuses; providing automatic business continuity for healthcare providers, educational institutions, and nonprofits for whom downtime carries real consequences; extending connectivity to remote research locations, temporary event sites, mobile health programs, and disaster response operations; and supporting multi-building campus environments, including historic structures where traditional cabling is impractical.

For research and education networks (RENs) and educational institutions, BeaconEDGE also supports eduroam compatibility and integrates with RADIUS authentication workflows, making it a practical tool for extending secure, standards-based network access beyond the physical campus.

Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to visit mobilebeacon or contact Mobile Beacon's sales team.

About Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon ), a Rhode Island-based nonprofit organization, provides affordable, high-speed mobile internet service nationwide exclusively for schools, libraries, and nonprofit groups, helping expand digital equity and access nationwide.

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The Mobile Beacon logo, BeaconEDGE, and BeaconSIM are registered trademarks of Educational Broadband Service Agency LLC (dba Mobile Beacon). Any other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Chris Watson Mobile Beacon 401-570-0005 x139...