Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Product Launch/ESG

Diginex Expands Supply Chain End-to-End Product Suite Amid Accelerating Regulatory Pressure

04.06.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diginex Expands Supply Chain End-to-End Product Suite Amid Accelerating Regulatory Pressure

In a human rights and supply chain due diligence market valued at approximately $3.8 billion in 2025, non-compliance carries material, financial and reputational consequences.

Diginex's Risk-to-Remedy is an end-to-end solution supporting supply chain transparency and risk surfacing to enable faster, evidence-based action and more defensible reporting. Upcoming enhancements to Diginex's supply chain offering will enable businesses to make smarter decisions, take effective action and measure outcomes. LONDON, June 4, 2026 - Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX), a provider of ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced the integration of Risk-to-Remedy as an end-to-end supply chain due diligence solution and introduces the next phase of its supply chain offering.

Built on LUMEN for supply chain risk assessment and APPRISE for direct worker engagement, and strengthened by the acquisition of The Remedy Project's expertise in grievance mechanisms and remediation, Risk-to-Remedy integrates worker-level evidence, prioritised remediation and regulator-ready reporting within a single framework, closing the gap between what companies declare and what they can demonstrate.

The Regulatory Imperative

With 86% of forced labour occurring in the private sector, and modern slavery affecting an estimated 50 million people globally, most compliance tools still rely on supplier declarations and annual audits that fail to capture workers' lived experience, leaving a persistent gap between what companies declare and what is actually occurring

Transparency regimes, including the UK Modern Slavery Act, Australia's Modern Slavery Act, Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour Act, now sit alongside enforceable due diligence and import-control frameworks including the CSDDD, the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, and the EU Forced Labour Regulation. Together, they require organizations to identify, assess, mitigate and remediate labour exploitation with defensible evidence.

The market reflects this urgency.

The human rights and supply chain due diligence market is valued at approximately $3.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2034, driven by tighter regulation, increased investor scrutiny and growing demand for responsible sourcing.

For businesses, the financial case is equally compelling: companies that cannot demonstrate adequate due diligence risk product bans and market exclusion, regulatory fines, costly supplier transitions, and reputational damage, compounding losses that typically far exceed the cost of prevention.

Upcoming enhancements

As part of a larger project to expand its supply chain offering, Diginex will introduce further product features. Alongside current risk functionality, the new capabilities will enable clients to manage assessments and audits more efficiently, collect and organize supporting evidence more effectively, monitor non-compliance and corrective actions with greater discipline, and maintain clearer, regulator-ready records of decision-making and follow-through.

As supply chain due diligence becomes a strategic priority, organizations require solutions that can deliver both depth and scale. Diginex is well positioned to support this shift combining technology-led efficiency with the transparency needed to build resilient, responsible supply chains.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting.

The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports multiple global frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD. Clients benefit from end-to-end support ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and ESG Ratings Support Services.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contacts

Diginex

Investor Relations

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IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

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IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

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