Two Arrested In Punjab With Ready To Use 2.5 Kg RDX-Based IED

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Punjab Police thwarted a terror conspiracy with the arrest of two associates of overseas-based terror operative and recovered one fully assembled and ready to use RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED), weighing approximately 2.5 kg from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, here on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Mani Singh (32), a resident of Gujjarpura in Amritsar, and Abhishek Kumar (28), a resident of Gillwali Gate in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said the recovered IED was fully assembled and ready for use.

The operation has resulted in the foiling of a nefarious plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in Mohali and averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to uncover the entire terror network, including handlers, associates, and all linkages involved in the conspiracy.

Sharing operational details, Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence), Ashish Choudhary, said acting on credible Intelligence inputs, police teams apprehended both the suspects from near a park opposite YPS Chowk in Mohali.

The two had travelled from Amritsar to Mohali by bus along with the explosive device.

During the operation, the police recovered the RDX-laden IED from their possession, he said, adding that considering the grave threat posed by the device, a bomb disposal squad was summoned at the spot, which neutralised and dismantled the IED.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that accused Mani Singh had come in contact with a foreign-based handler via social media platform and he also introduced his brother-in-law Abhishek Kumar to him.

During their interactions, the foreign-based handler offered financial assistance in return for carrying out certain tasks and both agreed to work for him owing to their financial difficulties.

A case has been registered under Sections 113 (3) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act in Mohali.