Saudi-Based CBSE Candidate Moves SC Over Withheld Class 12 Improvement Exam Result

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A Class 12 student who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Improvement Examination from Saudi Arabia has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for the declaration of his result, alleging that it continues to remain withheld, despite a special assessment scheme framed for students affected by examination cancellations in West Asian countries.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities.

According to the plea, Patel appeared as a private candidate in the CBSE Class 12 Improvement Examination, 2026, from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Computer Science.

The petition stated that during the examination period, the CBSE cancelled several examinations, including Mathematics, English and Computer Science, due to war-related tensions and security concerns prevailing in the Gulf region.

Recognising the disruption faced by students in West Asian countries, the CBSE had issued an assessment scheme on March 27 for the declaration of Class 12 results in the affected region. The scheme provided for evaluation based on Quarterly, Half-Yearly and Pre-Board Examination performance and also contemplated the conduct of special examinations, wherever necessary.

However, when the CBSE declared the Class 12 results on May 13, the petitioner's result was not announced, and his status was reflected as "R.L. (Result Later)".

The plea said that despite repeated representations to the CBSE on May 17, May 21, and May 30 seeking the declaration of the result under the assessment scheme or permission to appear in a special examination, no response was received.

"The petitioner repeatedly approached the respondents (authorities) requesting a declaration of his result either by applying the Assessment Scheme or by permitting him to appear in a Special Examination. However, no response has been received and the result continues to remain withheld,” the petition stated.

It added that the continued withholding of the result has caused serious prejudice to the petitioner's academic career.

According to the plea, Patel had applied for admission to a university for a B.Tech programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and had paid the requisite registration fee.

According to the plea, the varsity required candidates to update their Class 12 result status by June 1.

"Due to the failure of the Respondents to declare the result, the Petitioner has been deprived of the opportunity to complete the admission process and is also unable to apply to other institutions," the petition said. The petitioner alleged that the action of the authorities was arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory, violating his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The petition further said that the petitioner had initially approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution. However, according to the plea, the matter was not treated as an urgent case during the court vacation period and was not listed before the Vacation Bench.

"That in these circumstances, the Petitioner has no efficacious alternative remedy except to invoke the extraordinary writ jurisdiction of this Hon'ble Court seeking appropriate reliefs for declaration of his result and protection of his academic future," the petition said.

Seeking urgent intervention, the petitioner has prayed for directions to the CBSE to declare his Class 12 Improvement Examination result by applying the assessment scheme issued for West Asian countries. In the alternative, the plea, filed through advocate Vineet Jindal, has sought directions for conducting a special examination for the cancelled subjects and for the grant of consequential reliefs.