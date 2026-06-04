What I Am Is All Because Of Them: IIM Graduate Gives First Salary To Parents In Heartwarming Gesture (Watch)

A heartwarming gesture by an IIM graduate has touched thousands of social media users, reminding many of the emotional value attached to a person's first earnings. In an age dominated by digital transactions and online transfers, the young professional chose a more personal and nostalgic way to express gratitude to his parents. He travelled to Pune with a special purpose: to hand over his first salary earned after graduating from IIM directly to his parents in cash, recreating a tradition that has become increasingly rare in modern times.

A Conversation With His Father Inspired The Gesture

The graduate shared the story in a social media post alongside a video of the emotional moment.

The caption read: "Flew to Pune just for this soul (not just sole) purpose. A few months ago, me and my dad were discussing how he gave his first cash salary to his parents and how things have become digitalised nowadays, making it difficult to do the same anymore. So I thought, why not do this as a memory for them? Because, after all, what I am today is because of them. I know this is technically not my first salary, but this is my first salary after IIM, so it counts, right? Hehe."

According to the graduate, the idea stemmed from a conversation with his father about how previous generations would personally hand over their first salary to their parents. With salaries now credited directly into bank accounts, he decided to recreate that cherished moment and turn it into a lasting memory for his family.

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A post shared by Ashwajeet Kamble (@ashwajeet)

First Salary After IIM Becomes A Special Memory

Although the graduate admitted that it was not technically his first salary, he considered it significant because it was the first salary he received after completing his studies at IIM. Wanting to mark the occasion in a meaningful way, he travelled to Pune and presented the money to his parents in person.

The gesture resonated with many people online, who praised him for valuing family traditions and recognising his parents' contribution to his success.

Social Media Users React Emotionally

The video quickly gained attention across social media platforms, with users sharing their own experiences and expressing admiration for the graduate's thoughtful act.

One user commented: "It's good that you choose cash over transfer, feel, touch of money not everyone will understand."

Second user commented: "Every Son waiting for this moment when he knows earning is not easy."

Third user commented: "I did the same with my first salary. Cash is emotion. Online transfer can't match the feeling."

Fourth user commented: "Most wholesome video on the Internet today."

Video Strikes a Chord With Viewers

The story has resonated with many people because it highlights the enduring emotional connection between parents and children. While technology has transformed the way salaries are received and transferred, the graduate's gesture served as a reminder that some traditions continue to hold deep sentimental value.

For many viewers, the video was not just about money but about gratitude, family bonds, and acknowledging the sacrifices parents make to help their children succeed.