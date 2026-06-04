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India Denounces EU-Pakistan Statement Referencing Kashmir
(MENAFN) India has strongly criticized a recent joint statement issued by the European Union and Pakistan, arguing that references to Jammu and Kashmir amounted to interference in matters that New Delhi considers strictly internal.
The controversy emerged after a joint declaration released following high-level talks between EU and Pakistani officials included language supporting the “peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.” The statement referenced both the Ukraine conflict and the Kashmir issue, prompting a swift response from India.
The document was issued during the eighth round of strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union, held in Islamabad and attended by senior representatives from both sides.
Responding to the statement, India's Foreign Ministry rejected what it described as outside commentary on its territorial affairs. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: “The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi in such matters should refrain from making any comments on them.”
India has consistently maintained that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir fall exclusively within its domestic jurisdiction and has repeatedly opposed any form of external mediation or third-party involvement in its dispute with Pakistan.
The Kashmir region remains one of the most sensitive issues in relations between the two neighboring countries. India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since independence, with Kashmir serving as a central source of tension. Relations deteriorated further following a major militant attack in Pahalgam last year, which was followed by Indian military action against Pakistan.
The latest disagreement also comes against a backdrop of broader diplomatic friction between India and some European partners. Earlier this year, Indian officials raised concerns over engagements between European leaders and Pakistan, arguing that international partners should be mindful of New Delhi's security concerns.
During previous discussions with European counterparts, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stressed that India expects friendly nations not to help “fuel terrorism” in the region. He has also criticized certain European measures affecting India's trade relations and imports of Russian energy, arguing that “selective targeting of India is unfair and unjustified.”
Despite these disagreements, relations between India and the European Union remain economically significant. Earlier this year, both sides finalized a major trade agreement in New Delhi, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described as “the mother of all deals.”
The controversy emerged after a joint declaration released following high-level talks between EU and Pakistani officials included language supporting the “peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.” The statement referenced both the Ukraine conflict and the Kashmir issue, prompting a swift response from India.
The document was issued during the eighth round of strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union, held in Islamabad and attended by senior representatives from both sides.
Responding to the statement, India's Foreign Ministry rejected what it described as outside commentary on its territorial affairs. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: “The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi in such matters should refrain from making any comments on them.”
India has consistently maintained that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir fall exclusively within its domestic jurisdiction and has repeatedly opposed any form of external mediation or third-party involvement in its dispute with Pakistan.
The Kashmir region remains one of the most sensitive issues in relations between the two neighboring countries. India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since independence, with Kashmir serving as a central source of tension. Relations deteriorated further following a major militant attack in Pahalgam last year, which was followed by Indian military action against Pakistan.
The latest disagreement also comes against a backdrop of broader diplomatic friction between India and some European partners. Earlier this year, Indian officials raised concerns over engagements between European leaders and Pakistan, arguing that international partners should be mindful of New Delhi's security concerns.
During previous discussions with European counterparts, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stressed that India expects friendly nations not to help “fuel terrorism” in the region. He has also criticized certain European measures affecting India's trade relations and imports of Russian energy, arguing that “selective targeting of India is unfair and unjustified.”
Despite these disagreements, relations between India and the European Union remain economically significant. Earlier this year, both sides finalized a major trade agreement in New Delhi, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described as “the mother of all deals.”
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