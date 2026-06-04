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Pakistan Demands Restraint as Iran-US War Spreads to Kuwait, Bahrain
(MENAFN) Pakistan stepped up its mediation role Thursday, calling for immediate de-escalation after Iranian strikes struck Kuwait and Bahrain, threatening to unravel a fragile ceasefire and drag the wider Gulf region into a rapidly expanding conflict.
"We call for the utmost restraint and hope both sides will adhere to the ceasefire," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad, according to a local broadcaster.
Andrabi warned that the renewed military flare-up represented the "major obstacle" to clinching a breakthrough deal between Washington and Tehran, and confirmed that Islamabad stands ready to host a fresh round of negotiations — building on its role as venue for the highest-level Iran-US talks held in April following the initial ceasefire.
The latest eruption of hostilities was triggered earlier this week when US military forces launched strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded Wednesday with retaliatory missile attacks, while drones struck Kuwait International Airport, killing one person.
The airport strike immediately ignited a war of competing narratives. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied responsibility, attributing the terminal damage to a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile system. US Central Command (CENTCOM) flatly rejected that account, asserting the destruction was caused by Iranian drones. Meanwhile, Tehran claimed to have struck US military installations in both Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for alleged American strikes on Qeshm Island in the strategically vital strait.
The escalation marks a dangerous new chapter in a conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, with Pakistan — the principal mediator between the two powers — now facing its most critical diplomatic test since hostilities began.
"We call for the utmost restraint and hope both sides will adhere to the ceasefire," Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad, according to a local broadcaster.
Andrabi warned that the renewed military flare-up represented the "major obstacle" to clinching a breakthrough deal between Washington and Tehran, and confirmed that Islamabad stands ready to host a fresh round of negotiations — building on its role as venue for the highest-level Iran-US talks held in April following the initial ceasefire.
The latest eruption of hostilities was triggered earlier this week when US military forces launched strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded Wednesday with retaliatory missile attacks, while drones struck Kuwait International Airport, killing one person.
The airport strike immediately ignited a war of competing narratives. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied responsibility, attributing the terminal damage to a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile system. US Central Command (CENTCOM) flatly rejected that account, asserting the destruction was caused by Iranian drones. Meanwhile, Tehran claimed to have struck US military installations in both Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for alleged American strikes on Qeshm Island in the strategically vital strait.
The escalation marks a dangerous new chapter in a conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, with Pakistan — the principal mediator between the two powers — now facing its most critical diplomatic test since hostilities began.
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