Kvika Banki Hf.: Cost Efficiency Measures
Despite significant growth across most areas of the Bank, the changing and challenging environment calls for continued operational discipline, which these changes reflect.
This reduction in full-time equivalent positions is expected to result in cost savings of nearly ISK 400 million on an annual basis. One-off costs relating to the redundancies amount to just over ISK 100 million and will be expensed in the second quarter of the year.
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