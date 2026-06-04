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Octave Intelligence Plc Form 10-Q For The Quarterly Period Ended March 31, 2026


2026-06-04 08:32:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 (the“Form 10-Q”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today. The Form 10-Q is available to view on the SEC's website at: and the Company's website at: .

This report covers a period before the listing of Octave. Going forward, quarterly reports will be announced by way of a press release summarizing the highlights of the filed Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investors: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, Octave +1 401 749 - 0278, ...

Media: ...

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave and follow us on LinkedIn.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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