Onfolio Launches AI Investor Relations And Communications Platforms For Public Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SharePulse delivers AI-powered investor engagement analytics built on a proprietary dataset spanning 5,000+ public companies. Parlance delivers managed, brand-consistent communications. The platforms run on frontier models from Anthropic and OpenAI and have both begun onboarding clients.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today announced the launch of two AI-powered platforms for public companies, investor relations firms, and communications teams: SharePulse (sharepulse), an investor relations analytics and engagement platform, and Parlance a managed communications service. Both were developed by Onfolio Labs, the Company's internal AI product initiative.

Both platforms were built first for Onfolio's own use. After deploying them internally, the Company received positive feedback from investors and IR professionals, along with early interest from public-company executives and IR firms - and elected to commercialize both as subscription products. Early traction includes IR specialists onboarding select public-company clients to SharePulse, and public-company CEOs running initial tests of Parlance.

The Company believes the two products address a sizable, growing opportunity at the intersection of IR software, shareholder engagement, and AI-enabled content workflows. Third-party research sizes the global IR-solutions and related software markets in the billions of dollars, with continued growth as issuers adopt more data-driven tools for targeting, CRM, analytics, and engagement measurement. Onfolio believes investor relations is shifting from top-down disclosure toward a more continuous, measurable, engagement-driven discipline - particularly as retail investors become a more important audience for public companies.

SharePulse - AI-Powered Investor Relations Analytics

SharePulse is built on a simple premise: modern investor relations should be data-driven, engagement-focused, and measurable. Its proprietary dataset - derived from continuous analysis of 5,000+ public companies - ingests press releases, SEC filings, pricing data, and engagement signals to identify what drives results in investor communications, and what doesn't. That intelligence layer powers the platform's benchmarking and recommendations, showing IR teams how their strategy compares to peers and which actions are most likely to move investor engagement.

Key capabilities include:

- benchmarking and recommendations powered by continuous analysis of IR activity across thousands of public companies- investor engagement tracking across press releases, earnings communications, and shareholder updates- manage investor contacts, track relationship history, and segment audiences by engagement behavior- send investor communications directly through the platform with engagement tracking- connect investor touchpoints to downstream activity to measure communications impact

SharePulse is available at sharepulse on a monthly subscription basis.

Parlance - AI-Powered Managed Communications

Parlance is a managed communications service that produces high-quality, brand-consistent content for public companies and online businesses. Unlike generic AI writing tools, Parlance pairs frontier AI models with proprietary editorial workflows and human oversight to meet the standards of professional communications - from investor-facing materials and shareholder updates to executive messaging, marketing content, and thought leadership.

Parlance is available at

CEO Commentary

"We built these products because we needed them," said Dominic Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Onfolio. "SharePulse came from wanting to combine real shareholder engagement analytics with market intelligence on what's actually working across thousands of other public companies - so we built our own dataset and turned it into a platform. Parlance came from the same place on the communications side: we needed professional-quality content at a higher cadence, and off-the-shelf AI tools weren't good enough for public-company communications."

"Once investors and IR firms started asking how we were doing it, opening these products up was a straightforward decision. They're subscription-based, recurring-revenue products that sit on top of frontier AI infrastructure without the capital expenditure of building or training our own models - exactly the kind of asset-light, high-margin business we want to build alongside our operating portfolio," concluded Wells.

Press releases sent within Onfolio Holdings Inc. are distributed through one of the world's leading wire services, GlobeNewswire.



ABOUT ONFOLIO HOLDINGS

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. Through Onfolio Labs, the Company uses AI across its operations to improve acquired businesses, build internal tools, and develop AI-powered products and services.

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Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commercialization of SharePulse and Parlance; expected market demand and customer adoption of the platforms; the Company's ability to convert early interest, onboarding activity, and product trials into paying subscriptions and recurring revenue; the anticipated recurring-revenue, margin, and asset-light characteristics of the products; the size and growth of the investor relations software and related markets; the capabilities, competitive differentiation, and proprietary nature of the Company's data, workflows, and technology; the Company's continued reliance on third-party artificial intelligence providers; and the Company's broader product strategy through Onfolio Labs.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to attract and retain paying customers for SharePulse and Parlance; the risk that early interest, onboarding activity, and product trials do not convert into recurring revenue; the Company's ability to achieve the anticipated margins and revenue contribution from the platforms; competition from established investor relations, communications, and AI software providers; the Company's dependence on third-party AI models and infrastructure from providers such as Anthropic and OpenAI, including changes to their pricing, availability, terms of use, or performance; the risk that the Company's data and workflows prove less proprietary or defensible than anticipated; risks relating to data security, privacy, and the accuracy of AI-generated outputs; the possibility that estimated market sizes prove inaccurate or do not translate into demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to fund and scale product development; general economic and business conditions; those events and factors described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, except as required by law.

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