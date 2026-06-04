Weight Watchers To Increase Access To Comprehensive Weight Loss Options For Patients Nationwide Through Lillydirect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LillyDirect customers can now connect to Weight Watchers Med+ program, an integrated GLP-1 access and care model, driving greater weight loss results than medication alone

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) and its affiliated medical groups (“Weight Watchers”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, is now accessible via Eli Lilly and Company's digital healthcare platform, LillyDirect®. This news further reflects Weight Watchers' continued focus on expanding access to trusted, brand-name GLP-1 medications paired with comprehensive clinical and behavioral support, designed for real life.

LillyDirect is enabling access to another independent care offering at a time when demand for GLP-1 medications continues to grow. Through LillyDirect, patients can connect with independent care options, pharmacy fulfillment resources and educational materials, while Weight Watchers Med+ offers a best-in-class care experience designed to support patients before, during and after medication use.

“A seamless connection from LillyDirect is central to expanding access while ensuring patients are supported beyond the prescription,” said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer at Weight Watchers.“Weight Watchers Med+ is designed to support patients with the clinical and behavioral care they need to navigate weight health in real life. Through this direct connection from LillyDirect, we are making it easier for members to find our Med+ program by giving them a clear starting point as they explore treatment and support options.”

Through Weight Watchers Med+, eligible patients seeking prescription weight management medications can access comprehensive clinical care from licensed providers, alongside the behavioral, nutrition and community support that has defined Weight Watchers for more than six decades. The platform includes embedded GLP-1 Success program support and is designed to guide members through their weight health journey, including those who are exploring medication, currently taking a GLP-1 or other obesity medication, or looking for long-term support to sustain progress.

As GLP-1 medications continue to reshape obesity care, Weight Watchers remains focused on what drives lasting results: pairing FDA-approved treatment with structured nutritional, behavioral, and lifestyle support. Working with LillyDirect marks another step in making that integrated model more affordable, accessible, and sustainable for the people who need it.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.

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