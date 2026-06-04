Asaram Gets Relief From Raj HC As Prison Authorities Order Medical Care, Hospital Access

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has directed prison authorities to continue providing necessary medical treatment and essential healthcare facilities to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a case involving sexual assault on a minor.

Hearing a petition filed on Asaram's behalf, the court instructed the jail administration to take his advanced age and health condition into account and ensure uninterrupted access to medical care.

The court further stated that if his condition worsens or adequate treatment cannot be provided within Jodhpur Central Jail, arrangements should be made for his admission to a hospital.

The petition argued that Asaram requires specialised medical attention, regular health check-ups, and certain essential facilities due to multiple age-related ailments.

After reviewing previous court orders and available medical records, the High Court directed authorities to maintain the healthcare arrangements already in place.

Advocates R.S. Saluja and Yashpal Rajpurohit, appearing for Asaram, informed the court that he has been suffering from several health issues for a prolonged period and requires continuous medical monitoring.

The court observed that prison authorities are responsible for safeguarding the health of inmates and ensuring timely medical treatment. It directed the jail administration to continue providing specialist consultations, appropriate dietary arrangements, and other necessary facilities without interruption. The order also stressed that prompt decisions should be taken regarding medical needs to prevent complications.

The court noted that a plea seeking relief on medical grounds had recently been considered and that Asaram had been taken to a hospital a few days earlier following a deterioration in his health.

With the latest order, the jail administration has been instructed to ensure regular monitoring of his health and the continued availability of necessary medical facilities.

The 86-year-old Asaram had been persistently seeking bail on grounds of advancing age and various ailments. In January 2025, the Supreme Court granted him his first interim medical bail, subject to certain conditions.