India, UK Launch Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The India–UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory (GSCO) was formally launched here on Thursday, said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, and Yvette Cooper, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the growing India–UK partnership on critical minerals and supply chain resilience, reinforcing cooperation in securing the resources essential for clean energy transitions, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility and emerging technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Kishan Reddy emphasised that critical minerals are the backbone of modern economies and indispensable for clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, electric mobility and strategic sectors.

He noted that the Observatory would strengthen India's capabilities in critical mineral supply chain intelligence, support evidence-based policymaking, and advance the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

The Union Minister highlighted that the initiative reflects India's commitment to building resilient and diversified critical mineral value chains while enhancing international cooperation with trusted partners.

Speaking on the occasion, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper underscored the importance of India–UK collaboration in developing resilient, diversified and sustainable critical mineral supply chains.

She said that greater access to critical minerals and improved information-sharing are in the mutual interest of both nations and can contribute significantly to economic growth and supply chain security.

She also noted that the India-UK partnership has the potential to serve as a foundation for broader cooperation across the critical minerals sector and related strategic industries.

The Observatory is a joint initiative of TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration and Mining Foundation) is a Technology Translational Research Park established by the Department of Science and Technology at Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad and the University of Cambridge, aimed at creating a data-driven platform for monitoring and analysing global critical mineral supply chains.

The initiative was announced during the India–UK Prime Ministers' bilateral engagement in October 2025 and subsequently formalised through a research collaboration agreement signed in March 2026.

The event was attended by senior officials of India's Ministry of Mines, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, representatives of the High Commission of India in the UK, senior officials from the UK government, representatives of the British High Commission in India, delegates from TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and the University of Cambridge, along with representatives from industry, academia and research institutions from both countries.

Sukumar Mishra, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad director and TEXMiN Governing Board Chairman, highlighted the significance of the initiative under the NCMM and the India–UK Technology Security Initiative.

An interactive demonstration of the Observatory was jointly presented by TEXMiN and the University of Cambridge.

The platform will enable monitoring of global critical mineral supply chains, identification of supply risks and disruptions, generation of market intelligence, and informed decision-making for policymakers, industry and researchers.

The initiative is expected to serve as a valuable platform for strengthening India–UK cooperation in critical minerals and supporting informed decision-making for resilient, secure and sustainable global supply chains.