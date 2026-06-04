Labour Ministry Freezes Foreign Worker Recruitment To Prioritize Local Employment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labour has suspended the recruitment of foreign workers across most economic sectors, in a move aimed at regulating labor market demand and expanding employment opportunities for Jordanians.

The decision, issued by Labour Minister Khaled Al-Bakkar and effective from June 1, covers the recruitment of non-Jordanian workers across all sectors and economic activities, including recruitment conducted under agreements linked to the employment of Jordanians.

The ministry, however, exempted a number of sectors and activities from the suspension, including domestic workers, the garments and textiles industry, and manufacturers of production inputs serving the apparel sector operating in development zones, Qualified Industrial Zones (QIZs) and free zones.

Occupations requiring specialized skills that are not sufficiently available in the local labor market were also excluded from the measure.

The decision stipulates that recruitment approvals issued before the suspension took effect will remain valid and can proceed according to existing regulations.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ministry of Labour spokesperson Mohammad Al-Zyoud said the decision followed a review of labor market needs and the workforce requirements of employers across various sectors.

He noted that the ministry continuously assesses labor demand and retains the flexibility to reopen recruitment channels when market conditions necessitate additional foreign workers.

According to Al-Zyoud, the ministry adopts a dynamic approach to labor recruitment, opening or suspending foreign labor permits based on the actual needs of economic sectors and prevailing labor market conditions.

He stressed that the ministry seeks to avoid oversaturating the labor market with foreign workers while ensuring that businesses can access the workforce required to sustain operations and growth.

"The ministry's priority is to increase employment opportunities for Jordanians and connect job seekers with available positions across different sectors," Al-Zyoud said.

He highlighted a broader strategy focused on workforce development through vocational training and entrepreneurship programs implemented by the Vocational Training Corporation and the Development and Employment Fund.

These initiatives are designed to equip young Jordanians with skills aligned with evolving labor market demands and future professions, while also supporting entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities.

Al-Zyoud added that the Development and Employment Fund offers dedicated financing programs for vocational training graduates seeking to establish their own businesses and create additional jobs.

//Petra// RZ