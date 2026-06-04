MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VTen Provides Update at the Tanami Property, NT, Australia

June 04, 2026 7:45 AM EDT | Source: V Ten Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) (" VTen " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's Tanami Property (the " Property "), part of which is under an exploration farmin and joint venture agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (" Newmont "), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licences (" ELs ") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

The Company has been advised that a surface geochemical survey utilizing Newmont's proprietary Deep Sensing Geochemistry (DSG) was undertaken and has identified several Au anomalies that may require further interpretation and assessment. This work is currently scheduled for future reporting periods. The DSG technique is proprietary, and the data and methodology is commercial in confidence.

A HVSR passive seismic survey was carried out coincidently with the surface geochemical survey during Q3 2025. The HVSR passive seismic data was collected using a Tromino seismometer by field technicians.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director comments: "We are pleased with the progress to date on the Tanami project. Surface Geochem and passive seismic survey works have been conducted on the property. We look forward to sharing more information as exploration activities progress."

Investors Relation / Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a service agreement (the " Agreement ") with Resource Stock Digest (" RSD ") of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain investor relations services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

RSD has been engaged for a 12 month advertising and marketing program with an initiation fee of US $8,500 and monthly fee of $2,450 payable from the Company's working capital. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base via email and posts to RSD's website.

Resource Stock Digest contact details are as follows: Attention: Gerardo Del Real, 2051 Gattis School Rd, Ste. 540 PMB 176, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA;

Email: ...; Phone: (844) 334-4700.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo Del Real and is based in Texas, USA. The Company and RSD act at arm's length, and RSD has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest, except that Nicholas Hodge owns or controls 480,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and 180,000 Share purchase warrants; and Gerardo Del Real owns or controls 500,000 Shares and 200,000 Share purchase warrants. Notwithstanding their shareholdings, RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are considered arm's-length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this Agreement.

Qualified Person

Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,235 km2 strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

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