MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inverite Reports Adoption and Growth of Its AI-Driven Risk Intelligence Infrastructure in First Quarter of 2026

June 04, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Inverite Insights Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

Financial activity data points surpassed 38.9B ("billion"), growing by approximately 1B per month during Q1 2026 Platform requests increased 30%, from 690,051 in Q1 2025 to 897,141 in Q1 2026. Risk intelligence successful requests grew more than 71% from 14,423 to 24,611 in Q1 2026, reflecting increasing adoption of Inverite's AI-driven intelligence layer. Inverite signals identified approximately 40% of total defaults within the riskiest 15% of loans.(1) Production deployment demonstrated 41% lower default rates by loan count and 39% lower defaults by dollar amount.(2)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, today announced continued growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Growth was driven by increasing adoption of the Company's real-time financial data platform, AI-driven risk modeling, bank verification, and fraud-prevention solutions across Canadian financial ecosystems, including lending and financial institution workflows.

During Q1 2026, Inverite continued scaling its proprietary risk intelligence infrastructure, processing significant increases in transaction activity and longitudinal financial signal volume across the Canadian financial services industry.

INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS

Financial Activity Data Points: 38.9B (+3.2B Q/Q) Unique Consumers Connected: 7.67M (+7.2% in Q/Q) Platform Requests: 897K (+30.0% YoY)

The Company also observed accelerating adoption of its risk intelligence layer during the quarter, with risk intelligence requests growing more than 71% in Q1 2026.

Management believes this growth reflects deeper integration of Inverite's AI-driven intelligence into customer decisioning workflows. As more financial activity flows through the platform, the Company's behavioral data network expands, creating a richer longitudinal view of consumer financial behavior and enabling the continuous refinement of predictive intelligence models through real-world usage.

AI and machine learning models operating across the platform continuously compute and refine predictive intelligence as new behavioral and repayment data is incorporated into the system. Management believes this creates a compounding advantage, as the predictive capabilities of the platform improve alongside growing transaction volume and customer adoption.

"What we are building is a risk intelligence infrastructure that improves with scale," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "Every transaction processed, every consumer connection, and every repayment outcome contributes to a growing body of behavioral intelligence. The scale of Inverite's behavioral data network, which now exceeds 39 billion financial activity data points and continues to grow by more than 1 billion additional data points per month, provides a strong foundation for increasingly sophisticated risk intelligence."

Inverite believes the expanding scale, longitudinal depth, and real-world activity flowing through the platform are beginning to translate into measurable improvements in predictive intelligence across financial risk workflows.

(1)Recent portfolio validation analysis demonstrated that the riskiest 15% of loans identified through Inverite's financial activity intelligence accounted for approximately 40% of total defaults within a Canadian revolving line of credit portfolio. This result is from a model validation exercise and is not a live production deployment result.

(2)In addition, a controlled production A/B deployment conducted with a Canadian consumer finance provider demonstrated a 41% reduction in default rates by loan count and a 39% reduction in default rates by dollar amount during the evaluation period. The lender continues to use the risk score in production today, and processes approximately 180,000 loan applications annually and funds approximately $30 million in annual originations.

Management believes these results support the growing role of real-time transaction-derived signals as a foundational layer in modern credit decisioning infrastructure.

Inverite believes the market opportunity for real-time risk intelligence is continuing to evolve beyond standalone point-in-time financial analysis toward embedded Risk Model as a Service ("RMaaS") intelligence infrastructure operating continuously across financial ecosystems.

ABOUT INVERITE INSIGHTS INC.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk intelligence infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven intelligence. The Company's platform helps financial ecosystem participants better understand financial activity, risk behavior, and real-time financial patterns through permissioned financial data infrastructure.

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