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Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Hold Consular Consultations In Ashgabat

Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Hold Consular Consultations In Ashgabat


2026-06-04 08:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held a new round of consular consultations in Ashgabat, focusing on the protection of citizens' rights and the further development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was led by the head of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, while the Kazakh side was headed by the director of the Consular Service Department of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, with particular attention paid to protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries, improving consular interaction, and advancing international legal cooperation.

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