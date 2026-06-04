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Niagara Falls Hosts Azerbaijani Flag-Raising On Independence Day (PHOTO)

Niagara Falls Hosts Azerbaijani Flag-Raising On Independence Day (PHOTO)


2026-06-04 08:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The National Flag of Azerbaijan was raised on May 28 - Independence Day in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Azerbaijanis living in Toronto, Hamilton, Cambridge, and surrounding regions took part in the event organized by the Canadian Azerbaijan House.

The head of Azerbaijan House, Lalin Hasanova, said that raising the Azerbaijani flag in Niagara Falls is a proud event.

She expressed her gratitude to the city's mayor, Jim Diodati, as well as City Council members Mona Patel and Ruth Ann Nieuwesteeg, for their support of this initiative.

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