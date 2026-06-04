Karnataka Cabinet Portfolios To Be Allotted By Sunset: CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, said on Thursday that Cabinet portfolios for ministers who were sworn in with him will be allocated by the evening.

He made the announcement after a meeting with senior bureaucrats from various government departments, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara.

“The allocation of Cabinet portfolios will be done by the time the Sun goes down,” CM Shivakumar said, adding that there appears to be confusion in the media regarding the distribution of portfolios.

He clarified that discussions on the state's financial status have not yet begun.“First, let the Cabinet portfolios be allotted. No one has come to me seeking specific portfolios,” he said.

When asked about reports of lobbying, including for the Bengaluru Development portfolio, the Chief Minister dismissed such claims.

“I will not respond to random statements or speculative remarks. I am not the old Shivakumar,” he said.

He further stated that ministerial allocations are decided by the party leadership.“The party has made me Chief Minister to carry out my duties. I will limit myself to that. Everyone should work based on the responsibilities assigned to them,” he said.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition regarding the state's finances CM Shivakumar said all relevant information would be provided.

“We will give all information to the BJP and the media,” he said.

Reacting to remarks made by Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who suggested that the youth organisation initiative could be a financial burden on the state, CM Shivakumar said any public activity involves expenditure.

“Whatever you do will have a financial implication. Even holding a press conference is a burden,” he remarked.

It can be noted that CM Shivakumar initiated the Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs (also referred to as Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas or Youth Associations). Launched as a "dream project," the initiative forms local associations at the gram panchayat and urban ward levels.

Earlier, CM Shivakumar had issued a strict directive instructing that all pending work across departments must be completed within 25 days.

Speaking at a meeting with officials held at the Vidhana Soudha conference hall, he said that every district's issues should be listed and submitted. District incharge ministers will be directed to take necessary action on them.

He instructed all district secretaries to provide a detailed list of pending works related to their respective departments. In addition, he asked them to submit, within 25 days, not only the pending works but also suggestions on what new initiatives can be taken in each district and what problems can be resolved within the limits of the financial system.

“I do not like to read or write history. I want to create history. We must leave behind some lasting achievements,” CM Shivakumar said.

He called for a positive mindset and urged officials to work towards finding solutions within the existing administrative system.